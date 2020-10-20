Call Of Duty: Warzone World Records For Most Kills In Solo, Duos, Trios And Quads

Call of Duty: Warzone remains the popular choice for professional players looking to enjoy the ever-so-popular battle royale mode. Since its release back in March 2020, the popular title has become the hub for players and streamers to flaunt their remarkable gameplay while racking up a mindboggling number of kills. In just seven months, Warzone world records have been toppled like never before with professional players frequently reaching new highs with their kills in each game.

Here's a look at some of the best Warzone players and the kill record they currently hold:

Warzone Solos World Record

The Warzone Solos World Record currently belongs to Russian streamer Recrent. Recrent smashed the previous record set by MuteX on July 7 to record 43 kills and over 10,000 damage in a single lobby. The streamer's choice of loadout was RAM-7 and akimbo pistols.

Also Read | Warzone Zombies: What Time Does Haunting Of Verdansk Start?

Warzone Duos Record

Warzone most kills in a duos game was notched by ItsDerekMay and LIAM. A popular presence inCall of Duty: Warzone gameplay on Twitch, the two pros scored 38 kills each to set a new world record of 76 combined kills. ItsDerekMay and LIAM surpassed the record held by Befra and Thee Beast, who notched 68 kills back in July.

Also Read | No Bounties In Warzone? Know What The Makers Had To Say About This Glitch

Warzone Trios Record

The team of Metaphor, Frozone, Pieman notched a combined 102 kills to set a new world record in Warzone most kills back in June. The record was recently broken by the team of Jukeyz, Newbz, and Vapulear. The trio scored a whopping 17 kills as recently as October 18 to set the new record. Liam 'Jukeyz' James scored 48 kills while Newbz and Vapulear contributed with 35 and 24 kills respectively. Jukeyz shared the clip of the gameplay on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | Cod Warzone Update Time: Know All About The Upcoming Halloween Event Here

Warzone Quads Record

The world record for the most kills in Call of Duty: Warzone quads matchup belongs to popular streamer Vikkstar123, Cellium, ABeZy and Priestah - the latter three play for Call of Duty League's Atlanta FaZe. They scored a combined 138 kills to set the record. Cellium notched 36 kills with damage of 11,403. Vikkstar and Priestah followed with 35 kills each while ABeZy added 32 kills.

The team set the new record on May 23, just over a week after TeePee, DougisRaw, Symfuhny, and HusKerrs recorded 121 kills to their name.

Also Read | How To Unlock AA 12 In Warzone? Know All About The New Shotgun

Warzone best players: Other record holders

Solo vs Duos MuteX 46 kills Solo vs Trios Recrent 58 kills Solo vs Quads Stikinson 57 kills Duos vs Trios Reedr and UnRationaL 75 kills Duos vs Quads xUnRationaL and Stukawaki 85 kills Trios vs Quads (150-player lobby) UnRational Stukawaki, Blazt 104 kills Trios vs Quads (200-player lobby) Aydan, Swagg, NICKMERCS 108 kills

(Image Credits: Call of Duty Twitter)