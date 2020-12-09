FIFA 21 Ultimate Team's New Error Could Indicate It Being Blocked In Certain Regions

While there is no sort of confirmation, FIFA could be blocking or banning Ultimate Team mode in some regions. Fans all over the world might not be able to enjoy the game, which is immensely popular amongst gamers. The speculation started after some sort of error message was discovered.

Is FIFA 21 Ultimate Team blocked in some regions?

“FIFA ULTIMATE TEAM is currently not accessible due to a demand from the authorities of your region," reads the alert found by data miner FUT Watch. The photo of the error was posted on Twitter, which ended up giving rise to certain speculations. "Rip those Belgian and Dutch players," one user wrote under the post, positive that they won't be able to play FIFA 21 FUT anymore. Others confirmed that error messages are what people are getting in some countries.

While the mode is available still, the cards are facing the change. Some users also thought it means the mode will be taken away, before it is reintroduced in some other form. What users found interesting, however, was that the error follows the lawsuit slapped on EA Sports, which claimed the company used “deceptive practices” and “false advertising” to manipulate sales in the Ultimate Team mode.

What is the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team error?

EA Sports FIFA 21 lawsuit

Fifa 21: I have never seen such blatant scripting @EASPORTSFIFAhttps://t.co/lkb4zO6dvR pic.twitter.com/VlrPVYaaW7 — Absolute Bollocks PS4 Clips (@bollocksgaming) November 30, 2020

As of now, fans and gamers like Jason Zajnoc, Danyael Williams and Pranko Lozano have filed a lawsuit against the cpmpany. The lawsuits accuse the company for using illegal tricks to get players to purchase the Ultimate Team loot boxes. This directly affects the outcome of the matches, says the lawsuit.

Terms like 'scripting', ‘Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment’ and ‘Adaptive Difficulty’ were sued, which eventually help them sell more packs for the Ultimate Team mode. The developers have denied all accusations, which claim they violate Californian consumer protection laws. Per reports, the game has also brought in $1.49 billion in revenues (2020).

This also not the first time EA Sports is facing lawsuits about their popular Ultimate Team mode. Earlier this year, the company was accused for breaking local gambling laws. These lawsuits were filed in the USA, Netherlands and France, which fined EA Sports $11.7 million. Though the company is denying these scripting allegations, the error could mean they are looking to alter their Ultimate Mode in some ways.

EA SPORTS hit with FIFA 21 scripting lawsuit for "dictating outcomes to drive up sales"

(Image credits: EA site)