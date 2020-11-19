David Beckham Officially Returns To FIFA Ultimate Team After Teaming Up With EA Sports

Manchester United legend David Beckham has resumed his partnership with EA Sports and has been subsequently confirmed as a FIFA 21 FUT Icon. The former England international has signed a deal to become the brand ambassador for the game, meaning a special David Beckham EA Sports FIFA 21 will also hit the stores very soon. The 45-year-old is one of the many legends added to FIFA FUT along with Ferenc Puskas, Eric Cantona and Samuel Eto'o.

David Beckham Ultimate Team: Man United legend makes FIFA FUT return after new deal

EA Sports on Wednesday confirmed that David Beckham will return to the FIFA series, having agreed a multi-year deal to bring the Manchester United legend on board. In a statement, the company lauded Beckham's achievements on and off the pitch in a glittering career where the former England captain won league titles in four different countries. EA Sports announced that as a mark of celebration, players who play FIFA 21 by January 15, 2021, will receive a unique, untradeable David Beckham item in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Users will also have him as a VOLTA ‘Groundbreaker’, beginning December 15, 2020. The 45-year-old will also be added to the game as a FIFA Ultimate Team icon starting in December. The statement further revealed that all three levels of David Beckham’s Icon items will also be added in FIFA Ultimate Team, entering into packs throughout December 2020. The former Real Madrid star confirmed the news on social media, by sharing his cover of the game, 23 years after he first featured on it.

The former LA Galaxy superstar said that he was proud to be returning to EA Sports and is excited to be back on the pitch as an icon with some of his old teammates. EA Sports FIFA Vice-President and GM Nick Wlodyka said that Beckham's addition to the game was a great example of how the game is constantly looking to find new ways to make it better for the community. FIFA 21 was released in October, with Paris Saint-Germain star and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe chosen as the game's latest cover star. FIFA 21 saw the addition of Eric Cantona, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philip Lahm, Samuel Eto'o, Petr Cech, Nemanja Vidic, Xavi and Fernando Torres as icon players.

(Image Courtesy: David Beckham Instagram)