Fortnite DreamHack Open Finals Results, Overall Standings And Winners

Fortnite DreamHack Online Open competitions returned for yet another edition, this time offering duos (teams to two) to compete against the best players in their region with a chance to bag some handsome cash prizes. The DreamHack Open competitions are scheduled to be played in each of the three regions, with a combined $250,000 split among the three regions.

DreamHack Open finals results

Fortnite DreamHack Online Open in Europe concluded on Sunday, November 8, with OVA Noahreyli, Wave Vadeal taking the win. The duo scored 352 points in six matches, despite not finishing a single match with a victory royale. Their consistent placings coupled with superior elimination record (average 5.67 per match). The leaders eventually finished with a healthy 48-point lead over second-placed Grizi BadSnipR, TT9 KURA 74.

Fortnite DreamHack Open finals standings

Europe (Top 20)

Teams (duos) Wins Points 1 OVA Noahreyli, Wave Vadeal 0 352 2 Grizi BadSnipR, TT9 KURA 74 0 304 3 100T MrSavage, NRG benjyfishy 1 303 4 GXR teeq, Spectrum Setty 2 262 5 GXR Milan, chapix 74 1 249 6 Gamma Kami, OTW packo 0 239 7 slide zeykoo wk & Spectrum Kyzen 0 205 8 Gamma Merjin & jaspaay. 1 204 9 Grizi Snayzy & R0babzr 0 197 10 sаеvіd, Βrowner 0 195 11 Rams Clement, Rams naekoz 0 195 12 BL Hen ツ, MCES duckontop 0 193 13 PG Nikebord, NxS zAndy pe cap 0 172 14 k1nzеll, GODSENT шакпе 0 167 15 E11 Refsgaard, skrаm 0 166 16 MCES Andilex, Grizi Nayte 0 165 17 CL l1nk, NaVi 7toR . 0 154 18 Snagged Shelby, wave steеlix ツ 0 153 19 TrainH Skite, TrаinH Fаlconly 0 148 20 Zh1ny, E11 Fickzi 0 147

Fortnite DreamHack Open finals prize pool

OVA Noahreyli & Wave Vadeal bagged a whopping $16,000 Dreamhack Online Open champions of Europe. The prize will be split equally among the two players, meaning each player will rake $8,000 for their stellar efforts. Grizi BadSnipR & TT9 KURA 74 came in at second and took home an $8,000 cash prize, while third-placed 100T MrSavage & NRG benjyfishy won a slightly lower $7,400 prize. GXR teeq & Spectrum Setty (4th) and GXR Milan & chapix 74 (5th) took home $6,700 and $6,100, respectively. The prize pool was split among the 50 teams participating in the finals. Teams finishing 26th to 35th were rewarded $800 each, while the bottom 15 were rewarded $600 each.

Fortnite tournaments

DreamHack Open will return to North America, with the tournament scheduled for Nov. 12 & 13 for NA East and Nov. 19 & 20 for NA West. The completion will be played in four stages - Day 1 will comprise of the two Heats and the semi-finals and finals scheduled for Day 2. A total of 250 teams will play Heat 1; only the top 50 will be left to compete in the six-match finals.

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter)