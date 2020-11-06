Riot Games Announce 2020 All-Star Games: Date, Format And Additional Details

The League of Legends action in 2020 will continue, as Riot Games have recently their upcoming League of Legends All-Star 2020 events. However, unlike Worlds 2020, the All-Star event will not be held in person. The event will feature the best players from the world and will begin on December 18.

League of Legends All-Star 2020: What is the LoL All-Star schedule

We're excited to announce that the 2020 League of Legends All-Star Event will take place from December 18-20! #AllStar2020



As per the LoL Esports recent announcement, the tournament will begin on December 18. The event will continue till December 20, where different events will take place every day. The tournament and events will be streamed live on the Riot Game Twitch channel as well as the LoL ESports site. Timings are yet to be revealed.

LoL All-Star teams

Like every year, fans will have to vote for teams. However, this time, fans can vote for one player in each role from all regions. As per the reports, the voting will begin on November 9 and continue till November 16 after which all All-Star teams will be confirmed.

What are LoL 2020 All-Star Events

This time, the LoL All-Star will be divided into two stages – Underdog Uprising and Superstar Showdown. Underdog Uprising, on 18th, will have matches between neighbouring regions, while smaller regions work on upsetting their closest powerhouse. Superstar Showdown will have three teams from each main region play on 19th and 20th respectively.

LCK and LPL – December 19 – Queue Kings and Legends – Non-pros to compete in a Bo1 on Summoner's Rift.

Top five votes players from each region will play in a best-of-three showdown. However, the All-Star is expected to add a twist to the SR matches.

LCS & LEC - December 20 – Queue Kings & Legends – Non-pros will compete in a Bo1 each on Summoner’s Rift.

All Star's with top votes will draft "dream teams" from LCS and LEC consisting of a total five players. These teams will compete in Bo3, and captains from each team will have to choose two pros from each region. The report added that they will also play some "non-standard" matches.

Additionally, most games for this year's All-Star event will have prize money which will be donated to a charity.

