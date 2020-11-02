Neymar Gets Epic Halloween SCARE While Live Streaming With Friends: Watch

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar spent his Halloween weekend live streaming on Twitch with his friends. While the Brazilian did not have a costume on during his Twitch streaming session, he did decorate his entire house with fancy Halloween motifs. The live streaming session, however, did not play out as the PSG attacker had hoped for. His session quickly turned into a major scare after Gil Cebola, one of his closest friends, dressed up as a monster to take Neymar completely by surprise.

Neymar spent Halloween playing a horror game with some of his friends while also streaming the same with his Twitch followers. As mentioned, Gil Cebola played a small prank on the footballer, donning a monster mask and sneaking up behind Neymar. The attacker was warned by one of his online mates to check on something that appeared over his left shoulder. The 28-year-old looked up, only to jump off his seat in an instant, unable to hide his fright. This sparked massive laughter among his streaming mates, with Neymar later realising it was only a Halloween prank.

Gran momento de Halloween con Neymar.pic.twitter.com/Bcfz3p7LuU — Claudio Coronel (@coronelclaudio) November 1, 2020

Neymar PSG contract

Coming back to football, Neymar, whose PSG contract runs through June 2022, has reportedly made a decision to extend his stay in Paris. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to former club Barcelona ever since he moved to the French capital in 2017. According to AS, Neymar is now looking to sign an extension with PSG with a potential move to Barcelona now seemingly off the table.

The 28-year-old is facing a spell on the sidelines after he picked up an injury during PSG's 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir during the midweek fixture. Neymar subsequently missed PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Nantes on Sunday. PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar is not expected to be back until after November's international break.

Having been ruled out with a groin injury, Neymar will miss PSG's upcoming UCL tie against RB Leipzig and also Brazil's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay. After their trip to Germany during the midweek, PSG will host third-placed Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, November 7.

(Image Credits: Neymar Twitch)