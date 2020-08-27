PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi-finals Day 4 Results And Overall Standings

The semi-finals stage of PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020: India commenced on August 28. After playing the semi-final seeding games, the top 21 teams were divided into three groups (seven teams per group). The top 14 teams at the end of Day 6 will advance to PMCO Fall Split 2020: India Finals. Here's a look at how teams fared at the end of semi-finals Day 4:

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semi-finals results, standings

Apart from teams in Group C, rest others have played 12 games, respectively. Reckoning Esports tops the chart with 153 points and 61 kills. Team Insane closely follows the leaders, having scored 146 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Team INGL cracks the top six despite having played four games less. They have scored an impressive 121 points in just eight games with two CDs to their name already. FutureStation (134 points), BlitzkriegXP (129 points) and VR1 Esports (126 points) come in at 3rd, 4th and 5th, respectively.

Team WWCD Kills Total Points 1 Reckoning 2 61 153 2 Team Insane 1 56 146 3 FutureStation 1 44 134 4 BlitzkriegXP 2 51 129 5 VR1 Esports 1 48 126 6 Team INGL 2 45 121 7 Team Mayhem 0 32 119 8 Fintox 1 45 113 9 Optimum Esports 1 45 108 10 Stalwart Esports 0 49 104 11 Nox Official 1 36 104 12 Aztecs ESP 1 39 102 13 Lord FAM 1 26 98 14 UP50Esports 0 35 88 15 XSpark 1 35 85 16 Hex ReaperX 1 21 83 17 Team Legstump 0 36 76 18 FallenAngelz 0 25 73 19 Team ESN 0 33 71 20 MCYS 0 16 44 21 Nalayk 0 14 43

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semi-finals Day 5 schedule

The semi-finals will go on until August 28. Group C and Group A will be in action on Day 5. Live streaming will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube starting 6:00 PM IST.

Group A

VR1 Esports

AZTECS ESP

Futurestation

UP50ESPORTS

FINTOX

Nalayk

Lord Fam

Group C

XSpark

FALLENangelz

Team INGL

MCYS

Team ESN

HEX ReaperX

BlitzkriegXP

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Twitter Handle)