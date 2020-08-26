PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 4: Complete Semifinals Schedule, Stages And Prize Pool

PMCO Fall Split 2020, the second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year, is nearing its end, with the semifinals starting from Saturday, August 22. A total of 21 teams will play in the semifinals. The teams are divided into three groups and the top 14 teams will later move to the upcoming PMCO Fall Split 2020 India finals stage

Also read | PMCO 2020: NINETEEN teams disqualified for hacking; PMCO Fall Split India stages to resume on Friday

PMCO Fall Split India schedule for Day 4 of the semifinals

Tune into the last day of the Semi Finals of the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020! #PMCO Pakistan, South Asia & India!



Watch the action live:

📺https://t.co/IGiaHr7JBO

📺https://t.co/ekDjFoCamD

📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q pic.twitter.com/FIv0B4YKnA — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 25, 2020

The schedule for all PMCO Fall Split 2020 regions was officially announced by the organisers this week. The PMCO Fall Split India schedule begins at 6:00 PM IST on August 26. As per the rules, all games will be played in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode for each day.

Also read | PMCO Fall Split India 2020: Multiple teams accused of hacking during group stages

PMCO Fall Split India schedule

Groups A vs Group B

Matches scheduled for Day 4

Match 1 – Erangel (6:00 PM IST)

Match 2 – Sanhok (6:45 PM IST)

Match 3 – Vikendi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 4 – Erangel (8:15 PM IST)

Complete list of teams qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India stages: Semifinals

Group A teams

VR1 Esports

Aztecs ESP

FutureStation

UP50Esports

Fintox

Nalayk

Lord Fam

Group B teams

Team Mayhem

Reckoning

Optimum Esports

Team Insane

Team Legstump

Stalwart Esports

Nox Official

Group C teams

XSpark

Fallen Angelz

Team INGL

MSYS

Team ESN

Hex ReaperX

BlitzkriegXP

Also read | PMCO Fall Split India leaderboard, overall standings after Day 1 and full schedule for Day 2

Tune into the Semi Finals of the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020, #PMCO India! Here are the listed groups and it's teams.



Watch the action live:

📺https://t.co/IGiaHr7JBO

📺https://t.co/ekDjFoCamD

📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q pic.twitter.com/perY2n2cVH — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 23, 2020

PMCO Fall Split 2020 prize pool, live streaming and other details

As per reports, the PMCO Fall Split 2020 prize pool is $1,000,000. Fans can view the games from PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel. The semifinals for India will be held on August 27 (Group A vs Group C) and August 28 (Group B vs Group C). The regional finals are scheduled for September 2020. Before the Group Stage began last Friday, a total of 19 teams - 11 from India and eight from Pakistan - were disqualified from the tournament for hacking. Haters Esports, Team F4, TXO, MCOPS Esports, DND Mahewians, NinjaX, Indian Official, Revenge Corvus, DTH Esports, WeBSiTE and Reckless Esports were the 11 teams disqualified from India.

Also read | PMCO Fall Split 2020: PUBG bans and disqualifies 531 teams for hacking before mega event

(Image credits: PUBG Mobile Twitter)