PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 4: Complete Semifinals Schedule, Stages And Prize Pool

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India tournament recently released their complete semifinals stage schedule, which commenced on Saturday, August 22.

PMCO Fall Split 2020

PMCO Fall Split 2020, the second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year, is nearing its end, with the semifinals starting from Saturday, August 22. A total of 21 teams will play in the semifinals. The teams are divided into three groups and the top 14 teams will later move to the upcoming PMCO Fall Split 2020 India finals stage

PMCO Fall Split India schedule for Day 4 of the semifinals

The schedule for all PMCO Fall Split 2020 regions was officially announced by the organisers this week. The PMCO Fall Split India schedule begins at 6:00 PM IST on August 26. As per the rules, all games will be played in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode for each day. 

PMCO Fall Split India schedule 

Groups A vs Group B

Matches scheduled for Day 4

  • Match 1 – Erangel (6:00 PM IST)
  • Match 2 – Sanhok (6:45 PM IST)
  • Match 3 – Vikendi (7:30 PM IST)
  • Match 4 – Erangel (8:15 PM IST)

Complete list of teams qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India stages: Semifinals

Group A teams

  • VR1 Esports
  • Aztecs ESP
  • FutureStation
  • UP50Esports
  • Fintox
  • Nalayk
  • Lord Fam

Group B teams

  • Team Mayhem
  • Reckoning
  • Optimum Esports
  • Team Insane
  • Team Legstump
  • Stalwart Esports
  • Nox Official

Group C teams

  • XSpark
  • Fallen Angelz
  • Team INGL
  • MSYS
  • Team ESN
  • Hex ReaperX
  • BlitzkriegXP

PMCO Fall Split 2020 prize pool, live streaming and other details

As per reports, the PMCO Fall Split 2020 prize pool is $1,000,000. Fans can view the games from PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel. The semifinals for India will be held on August 27 (Group A vs Group C) and August 28 (Group B vs Group C). The regional finals are scheduled for September 2020. Before the Group Stage began last Friday, a total of 19 teams - 11 from India and eight from Pakistan - were disqualified from the tournament for hacking. Haters Esports, Team F4, TXO, MCOPS Esports, DND Mahewians, NinjaX, Indian Official, Revenge Corvus, DTH Esports, WeBSiTE and Reckless Esports were the 11 teams disqualified from India. 

(Image credits: PUBG Mobile Twitter)

