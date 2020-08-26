PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 4: Complete Semifinals Schedule, Stages And Prize Pool

PMCO Fall Split 2020, the second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year, is nearing its end, with the semifinals starting from Saturday, August 22. A total of 21 teams will play in the semifinals. The teams are divided into three groups and the top 14 teams will later move to the upcoming PMCO Fall Split 2020 India finals stage
Tune into the last day of the Semi Finals of the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020!
The schedule for all PMCO Fall Split 2020 regions was officially announced by the organisers this week. The PMCO Fall Split India schedule begins at 6:00 PM IST on August 26. As per the rules, all games will be played in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode for each day.
Tune into the Semi Finals of the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020, #PMCO India! Here are the listed groups and it's teams.
As per reports, the PMCO Fall Split 2020 prize pool is $1,000,000. Fans can view the games from PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel. The semifinals for India will be held on August 27 (Group A vs Group C) and August 28 (Group B vs Group C). The regional finals are scheduled for September 2020. Before the Group Stage began last Friday, a total of 19 teams - 11 from India and eight from Pakistan - were disqualified from the tournament for hacking. Haters Esports, Team F4, TXO, MCOPS Esports, DND Mahewians, NinjaX, Indian Official, Revenge Corvus, DTH Esports, WeBSiTE and Reckless Esports were the 11 teams disqualified from India.
