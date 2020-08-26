CDL Championship Weekend: Live Stream Details, How To Watch And Schedule

With only four teams remaining, the CDL Championship Weekend is scheduled to begin on August 29. The $4.6 million Call of Duty League Playoffs will go on for two days. The CDL Championship, which has a 13-event regular season, was shifted to an online format due to the COVID-19 crisis. Twelve teams competed in the end-of-season tournament for a spot in the CDL Championship Weekend for a $1.5 million first-place prize. Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, Dallas Empire and London Royal Ravens will compete this weekend.

CDL Championship Weekend live stream: How to watch CDL Championship Weekend

Just like the regular season's Home Series events, the 2020 CDL Championship Weekend will be streamed live on their YouTube channel.

CDL Championship Weekend brackets

The rules state that there will be a losers round where the teams will compete to secure a place in the Losers Finals. On the other hand, FaZe and Dallas empire will compete for a chance at the Grand Finals. Whoever wins the Losers Finals will face either Atlanta FaZe or Dallas Empire in the Grand Final.

CDL Championship Weekend schedule - August 29 and August 30

Saturday, August 29

ROUND MATCH TIME ET (IST) Losers Round 5 London Royal Ravens vs Chicago Huntsmen 2:00 PM EST (11:30 IST) Losers Final Atlanta FaZe vs Dallas Empire 3:30 PM EST (August 30, 1:00 AM IST) Winners Final TBD vs TBD 5:30 PM EST (August 30, 3:00 AM IST)

Sunday, August 30

ROUND MATCH TIME ET (IST) Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM EST (August 31, 1:30 AM IST)

CDL Championship prize pool

League Champion—$1.5 million

Runner-up—$900,000

3rd place—$600,000

4th place—$450,000

5th/6th place—$300,000 (2 teams)

7th/8th place—$175,000 (2 teams)

9th/10th place—$100,000 (2 teams)

11th/12thplace—$0 (2 teams)

It's down to four: Which team do you have winning #CDLChamps? — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 25, 2020

As the postseason is a massive double-elimination tournament, it has been divided into two parts – the playoffs and Championship Weekend. The Playoffs ended on August 23, while the CDL Championship Weekend is scheduled to take place this weekend. Due to a change in the format, all 12 teams selected participated in the playoffs. The top eight seeds from the regular season started via the winners' bracket, while the last four were called the elimination bracket.

