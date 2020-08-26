CDL Championship Weekend: Live Stream Details, How To Watch And Schedule

With only four teams remaining, the CDL Championship Weekend is scheduled to begin on August 29. The $4.6 million Call of Duty League Playoffs will go on for two days. The CDL Championship, which has a 13-event regular season, was shifted to an online format due to the COVID-19 crisis. Twelve teams competed in the end-of-season tournament for a spot in the CDL Championship Weekend for a $1.5 million first-place prize. Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, Dallas Empire and London Royal Ravens will compete this weekend.
THE FINAL FOUR:@ATLFaZe@Huntsmen@DallasEmpire@RoyalRavens— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 23, 2020
See who seizes the #CDLChamps glory next weekend August 29-30. pic.twitter.com/itd4M2UUwk
Just like the regular season's Home Series events, the 2020 CDL Championship Weekend will be streamed live on their YouTube channel.
The rules state that there will be a losers round where the teams will compete to secure a place in the Losers Finals. On the other hand, FaZe and Dallas empire will compete for a chance at the Grand Finals. Whoever wins the Losers Finals will face either Atlanta FaZe or Dallas Empire in the Grand Final.
|ROUND
|MATCH
|TIME ET (IST)
|Losers Round 5
|London Royal Ravens vs Chicago Huntsmen
|2:00 PM EST (11:30 IST)
|Losers Final
|Atlanta FaZe vs Dallas Empire
|3:30 PM EST (August 30, 1:00 AM IST)
|Winners Final
|TBD vs TBD
|5:30 PM EST (August 30, 3:00 AM IST)
|ROUND
|MATCH
|TIME ET (IST)
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM EST (August 31, 1:30 AM IST)
It's down to four: Which team do you have winning #CDLChamps?— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 25, 2020
As the postseason is a massive double-elimination tournament, it has been divided into two parts – the playoffs and Championship Weekend. The Playoffs ended on August 23, while the CDL Championship Weekend is scheduled to take place this weekend. Due to a change in the format, all 12 teams selected participated in the playoffs. The top eight seeds from the regular season started via the winners' bracket, while the last four were called the elimination bracket.