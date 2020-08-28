PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi-finals Day 5 Results, Overall Standings

The semi-finals stage of PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020: India has entered its last and final day. 21 teams, divided into three groups (seven teams per group), played a total of four games every day in a round-robin format. At the end of Day 6, Saturday, August 28, the top 14 teams will advance to the PMCO Fall Split 2020: India Finals.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semi-finals results, standings

VR1 Esports enjoyed a fantastic Day 5 as they jumped four places to claim the top spot with 205 points in 16 matches. VR1 added two Chicken Dinners on the day, which takes their wins tally to three, the highest in the Indian region. FutureStation follows the leaders with 185 points in 16 matches. The top two teams have finished their semi-final campaign. BlitzkriegXP (161 points) and Reckoning (153 points), both will be gunning for the top spot, with four matches still to play on the final day.

Overall leaderboard

Team Matches WWCD Kills Total Points 1 VR1 Esports 16 3 79 205 2 FutureStation 16 1 66 185 3 BlitzkriegXP 12 2 63 161 4 Reckoning 12 2 61 153 5 XSpark 12 2 62 150 6 Team Insane 12 1 56 146 7 Team INGL 12 2 46 133 8 Fintox 16 1 49 130 9 Team ESN 12 1 64 127 10 UP50Esports 16 0 45 126 11 Lord Fam 16 1 31 124 12 Hep ReaperX 12 1 30 124 13 Team Mayhem 12 0 32 119 14 Aztecs ESP 16 1 43 111 15 Optimum Esports 12 1 45 108 16 Stalwart Esports 12 0 49 104 17 Nox Official 12 1 36 104 18 MCYS 12 0 38 104 19 FallenAngelz 12 0 32 94 20 Team Legstump 12 0 36 76 21 Nalayk 16 0 23 65

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semi-finals Day 6 schedule

Group B and C will be in action on Day 6. The matches will commence at 6:00 PM IST. The map order will be as follows: Erangel. Sanhok, Vikendi and Erangel.

Live streaming will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

Teams in action on Day 6

Group B

Team Mayhem

Reckoning

Optimum Esports

TEAM iNSANE

Team LegStump

STALWART ESPORTS

Nox Official

Group C

XSpark

FALLENangelz

Team INGL

MCYS

Team ESN

HEX ReaperX

BlitzkriegXP

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)