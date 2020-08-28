PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi-finals Day 5 Results, Overall Standings

The semi-finals stage of PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020: India has entered its last and final day. 21 teams, divided into three groups (seven teams per group), played a total of four games every day in a round-robin format. At the end of Day 6, Saturday, August 28, the top 14 teams will advance to the PMCO Fall Split 2020: India Finals.
VR1 Esports enjoyed a fantastic Day 5 as they jumped four places to claim the top spot with 205 points in 16 matches. VR1 added two Chicken Dinners on the day, which takes their wins tally to three, the highest in the Indian region. FutureStation follows the leaders with 185 points in 16 matches. The top two teams have finished their semi-final campaign. BlitzkriegXP (161 points) and Reckoning (153 points), both will be gunning for the top spot, with four matches still to play on the final day.
|Team
|Matches
|WWCD
|Kills
|Total Points
|1
|VR1 Esports
|16
|3
|79
|205
|2
|FutureStation
|16
|1
|66
|185
|3
|BlitzkriegXP
|12
|2
|63
|161
|4
|Reckoning
|12
|2
|61
|153
|5
|XSpark
|12
|2
|62
|150
|6
|Team Insane
|12
|1
|56
|146
|7
|Team INGL
|12
|2
|46
|133
|8
|Fintox
|16
|1
|49
|130
|9
|Team ESN
|12
|1
|64
|127
|10
|UP50Esports
|16
|0
|45
|126
|11
|Lord Fam
|16
|1
|31
|124
|12
|Hep ReaperX
|12
|1
|30
|124
|13
|Team Mayhem
|12
|0
|32
|119
|14
|Aztecs ESP
|16
|1
|43
|111
|15
|Optimum Esports
|12
|1
|45
|108
|16
|Stalwart Esports
|12
|0
|49
|104
|17
|Nox Official
|12
|1
|36
|104
|18
|MCYS
|12
|0
|38
|104
|19
|FallenAngelz
|12
|0
|32
|94
|20
|Team Legstump
|12
|0
|36
|76
|21
|Nalayk
|16
|0
|23
|65
Group B and C will be in action on Day 6. The matches will commence at 6:00 PM IST. The map order will be as follows: Erangel. Sanhok, Vikendi and Erangel.
Live streaming will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.
Group B
Group C
