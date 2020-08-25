PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero To Keep Massive $2 Million Prize Pool

PUBG MOBILE Esports has no intentions of resting on their laurels. Just weeks after the success of PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) Spring Split, the organisers have announced the details of the largest event for the game to date - the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero.

James Jinho Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, revealed the details for the global event following the announcement for New Era of PUBG MOBILE. The upcoming 1.0 version of the game will bring a host of changes to the game with a UI overhaul, updated in-game graphics along with the highly anticipated Erangel 2.0. While the details of PUBG MOBILE 1.0 are interesting enough, the announcement that followed it surely impressed the rapidly growing esports community.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero details

The ongoing Fall Split 2020 was initially supposed to culminate with PMWL Fall Split, which was expected to be a venue-based event with fans allowed in the arena. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organisers to re-think their strategy for the upcoming global event. As a result, PUBG MOBILE Esports will be merging the World League and the World Championship into PUBG Mobile Global Championship. Continuing with their naming philosophy for new tournaments, the 2020 Global Championship will be called Season Zero.

Proud to announce the @PUBGMOBILE Global Championship season ZERO! Where all the Top Professional invited teams across all regions will participate, including China to crown the Global Champion this year 2020! The event will host a prize pool of 2 million USD! #PMGC2020 #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/2qj6kQCOYp — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 24, 2020

James Jinho Yang said the event will be tentatively played in the month of November and December and will serve as a fitting conclusion to the calendar year and the season. PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero will boast an enormous prize pool of $2 million, which is the highest prize money for a single PUBG Mobile event. This event will feature teams from all around the world, including North America, South America, Europe, MENA, SEA, India and most importantly China.

Yang also took the time to boast the massive numbers PUBG MOBILE clocked during the recent events. PMWL 2020 Spring Split crossed 40 million viewers for East and West Zone combined, while the peak concurrent viewers breached the 1 million mark. Earlier this month, the hosts boasted over 80,000 registrations were recorded for PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2020 Fall Split. The total combined registration for Spring and Fall surpassed 120,000.

Meanwhile, PMCO Fall Split is entering its business end with the semi-final stage being played in most regions. The semi-final matches in PMCO Fall Split 2020: India 2020 started on August 22. The top 14 teams from this stage will qualify for the Grand Finals, where they will compete with a further two teams from PMPL S1: South Asia to emerge as the regional champions.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter)