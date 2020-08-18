Dr Disrespect To Team Up With Sc0utOP To Play PUBG On August 21

One of the most popular streamers in the world, Dr Disrespect, is set to team up with one of India's up and coming streamers, Tanmay 'Sc0utOP' Singh. Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, popularly known as Dr Disrespect, announced during his YouTube stream on Monday that he will be playing PUBG with Sc0utOP on Friday, August 21. Sc0ut himself confirmed the news via social media on Tuesday.

Can't wait till Friday for a great Collab with @drdisrespect ❤️ — sc0utOP (@scouttanmay) August 18, 2020

Dr Disrespect made headlines back in June after he was banned by Twitch for an undisclosed reason. After a long absence from streaming due to his controversial ban, the 38-year-old made his comeback on YouTube on August 7, 2020. His first YouTube stream on his return saw a total peak of more than 510,000 concurrent viewers. Continuing in the vein of making headlines for his streaming sessions, Dr Disrespect last teamed up with PewDiePie in a stream that had more than 3.7 million viewers.

Also Read | Sc0utOP To Quit PUBG MOBILE For Valorant? Joins Team 8BIT For NODWIN Invitational

Dr Disrespect collabs with Sc0utOP

Discussions for collaboration between Dr Disrespect and Sc0utOP began last week after YouTube Gaming Lead Ryan Watt praised the duo alongside Mortal, Pewdiepie and others for consistently hitting 100,000+ concurrent viewers during their streaming sessions. This was followed by Dr Disrespect following Sc0ut, which instantly fuelled speculation that a collab could be in the making.

We've been making some significant strides on the Live Gaming front here at @YouTubeGaming. It's good to see a handful of creators consistently pull 100K CCU+ every time they go live on YouTube (Scout, Mortal, DrDisrespect, Pewdiepie, Jacksepticeye, etc). So much more to come! — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) August 13, 2020

Tanmay Singh is known for his exploits in PUBG MOBILE. One of India's leading players in the game, Sc0utOP represented Team India, Team Fnatic and most recently was part of Orange Rock, who came second in PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero East. Sc0ut recently registered his highest concurrent peak of 358,000+ live viewers when he tried to get his hands on the rare M416 Glacier skin.

Also Read | PMCO Fall Split India And South Asia Postponed After Multiple Teams Accused Of Cheating

While Sc0utOP may be an established star in the PUBG MOBILE Esports community, his team-up with Dr Disrespect will on the PC version of the title, as confirmed by the latter during his stream. Tanmay Singh has explored other avenues as a professional gamer/streamer in the past. He is known to stream sessions of Resident Evil 7 on his YouTube channel. He even participated in the recently concluded NODWING Gaming Valorant Invitational as a member of Team 8Bit Thug.

Also Read | Dr Disrespect To Start Streaming On YouTube After A Mysterious Twitch Ban?

Also Read | Man United Fans Slam EA SPORTS FIFA 21 For Messing Up Players' Face Scan In Upcoming Game

(Image Credits: Dr Disrespect YouTube channel, Orange Rock Instagram)