NOVA Esports Win Peacekeeper Elite League Season 2, Bag Over $140,000 In Prize Money

NOVA Esports are now two-time Peacekeeper Elite League champions, having won the two inaugural seasons of the tournament. Previously going by the name 'X-Quest Force', the talented Chinese PUBG MOBILE team took up the name 'NOVA' right before PMWL Spring Split commenced. The Chinese team did not have the best run in PMWL 2020, finishing ninth in the West Zone. However, the talented side bounced back by winning their national tournament.

Peacekeeper Elite League Season Two

Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) is the tournament based on Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG MOBILE. PEL Season 2 finals were played between August 20 and 23. The 2019 PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split global finalists finished top of the pile after ending with 191 points and three Chicken Dinners in 12 matches. Royal Never Give Up (RNG) came extremely close to dethroning the 2019 champs as the finals went to the last match. NOVA Esports took home the Chicken Dinner to snatch the top prize. RNG finished with 183 points and one CD to their name. Qing Jiu Club (7th) took the most Chicken Dinners (4) in the finals.

The Season 2 champs bagged a hefty ¥1,000,000 (approx $144,500). RNG were awarded ¥400,000 ($57,000) and Four Angry Men, who came in third, won ¥200,000 ($28,000). NOVA Esports won the Most Valuable Player award for PEL Season 2, having finished as the scoring leaders in the finals. Royal Never Give Up assaulter 77H won the Best Rookie award.

NV-Paraboy takes the #MVP and #HighestKill Titles and proves once again that he is the best in the World 🌍



Glorious moments for our Team!



Thanks for the support! #PEL #PEL2020S2 #GameForPeace #NOVASTRONG pic.twitter.com/GSPkPWpFPb — Nova Esports (@NovaEsportsTeam) August 23, 2020

Peacekeeper Elite League Season 2 final standings

Team WWCD Total Points 1 Nova Esports 3 191 2 Royal Never Give Up 1 183 3 Four Angry Men 1 166 4 Six Two Eight 1 155 5 YiQiLang 2 153 6 LK Gaming 1 136 7 Qing Jiu Club 4 135 8 LGD Gaming 1 122 9 Team Game 1 119 10 All Gamers 1 110 11 ACT 0 101 12 The Chosen 0 97 13 AgFox Black 0 96 14 Tianba 0 87 15 Da Kun Gaming 0 83

(Image Credits: NOVA Esports Twitter)