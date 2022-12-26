Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the GOAT debate involving Argentine great Lionel Messi and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Klopp's team is slated to lock horns against Aston Villa in their Boxing Day clash at the Premier League on Monday. Ahead of the game, the football manager heaped praise on Messi, saying that he is the greatest of his lifetime. Klopp also said that he is very happy about Argentina's win at the World Cup.

“They deserved it and when you saw the team celebrating, especially the country celebrating, then it probably hit the right country in difficult times and I'm really happy for them. They've waited for a long time, been a couple of times in the final and lost it, were unlucky in moments and now they did it and the greatest footballer of my lifetime, watching properly, Lionel Messi,” Klopp said.

"The way he played football at this age which should give us all a hint about how long footballers can perform at the top level and we shouldn't close the books too early and it was a joy to watch him," the Liverpool boss added.

World Cup final

Argentina won the World Cup after defeating France 4-2 on penalties. Messi scored two goals in the game to help his side win their maiden world championship title in 36 years. Messi opened the scoring for Argentina as he converted a penalty in the 28th minute. Angel Di Maria scored the second goal for the South American side to put them 2-0 up at halftime. Argentina were looking favourites to win the tournament before Kylian Mbappe scored back-to-back goals to level the score and force extra time.

Messi and Mbappe netted a goal each in extra time to keep the score level and take the game into penalty shootouts. France missed two consecutive penalties to hand Argentina the World Cup trophy. Messi was named the player of the tournament for his outstanding performances. Messi finished the World Cup as the second-highest goal-scorer after France's Mbappe. He also broke several records in the competition. Messi became the player with the most appearances, most minutes, and most goal contributions in World Cup history.

Image: AP