Cristiano Ronaldo's Medical Has Been Scheduled Ahead Of Mega-money Transfer Move: Report

In the midst of all the speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo's next move and the constant chatter tying him to a shocking move to the Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr, it appears his potential move to the Middle-Eastern country is nearing its conclusion. Al-Nassr have reportedly arranged a medical for the former Manchester United forward as they attempt to complete the massive signing. According to CBS Sports, Ronaldo will earn a staggering $75 million annually if he makes the move to the oil-rich nation.

This comes after Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes failed to find a club for him in Europe following his sudden exit from Manchester United in November. Ronaldo's contract with the Old Trafford side was terminated after he made some explosive remarks on a chat show just before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ronaldo not only chastised United coach Erik ten Hag but also lashed out at the club in the interview that he gave to British talk show host Piers Morgan, which led to the termination of his contract in England.

Ronaldo-Al Nassr deal explained in depth

According to reports, the deal with Al-Nassr will see him remain at the club until 2030. Ronaldo will only be a player for the first two and a half years and following this period, he will spend the remainder of his time at the club as an ambassador to help Saudi Arabia in its bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2030. It is pertinent to mention that if the reports turn out to be true, it will become the end of Ronaldo’s time at the elite level, at least in club competitions.

It was reported earlier this year that Ronaldo wanted to leave United prior to the 2022-23 season, as he wanted to represent a club that is playing in the ongoing UEFA Champions League season. In case Ronaldo joins Al Nassr, he will not be able to appear in the top-tier competition of European club football and his dream of winning the Champions Trophy will not be fulfilled. Ronaldo recently took part in the World Cup in Qatar, where again he did not have a great time.

Image: AP