2030 FIFA World Cup: Will UK-Ireland Bag The Hosting Rights?

According to reports, the FIFA World Cup 2030 can be hosted by UK and Ireland. According to the general manager of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), chances of the two nations hosting the grand affair in 2030 has increased. Noel Mooney (FAI's interim boss) stated that the feasibility study which was presented by the English Football Association was positive and they have been given a green light to go forward with the proposition.

2030 FIFA World Cup to be played in the UK and Ireland?

According to reports, the English FA presented the proposition before other associations at a meeting (before the Euro 2020 draw on Saturday). Noel Mooney said that the bid is on the front foot and is led very well by people from the English FA (who created a very strong presentation).

If the proposal breaks through, then the matches are expected to be played in different English cities - Glasgow, Cardiff and Dublin. The finals can be played at Wembley Stadium in London. Argentina alongside Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay have also agreed to put a joint bid to host the FIFA 2030 World Cup. China can also be a top contender to host the World Cup if FIFA overturns their rule on how the World Cup location is rotated between continents.

The last World Cup was held in 2018 with Russia being the host country. France and Croatia made it to the finals, with the former side winning the game by a 4-2 margin. In 2022, the tournament will be held in Qatar.

The Times reported the joint bid would have matches played in several English cities, alongside Cardiff, Glasgow and Dublin, with the final to be staged at London's Wembley Stadium.#FIFA2030 #WorldCup #UKIreland https://t.co/F1UxEF3uLr — The Peninsula (@PeninsulaQatar) December 2, 2019

