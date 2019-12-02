Ballon D'Or 2019 Live Streaming Details And All About Football's Biggest Annual Award

It is time for the biggest individual award in the world of football as every fan awaits to see who will be announced as the next Ballon D'Or. Last year, Luka Modric broke Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's 10-year streak as both the football maestros have won the award five times each respectively. However, Ronaldo and Messi are also considered favourites to win the Ballon D'Or this year alongside Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman had a season to remember last year as he singlehandedly dominated the European champions' defence in the Premier League 2018-19 and also played a crucial part in Liverpool's Champions League triumph last season.

Lionel Messi won the LaLiga for the second consecutive time in the 2018-19 season and was also the top scorer in the Spanish top-tier league. And for Ronaldo, he got his hands in Serie A 2018-19 trophy and led Portugal in their quest to win the UEFA Nations League. Virgil van Dijk won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award in 2019 and Lionel Messi was felicitated with The Best FIFA Men's Player. Messi and Van Dijk are considered to be the top two contestants to win the Ballon D'Or this year. The suspense on the winner ends on Monday night.

Ballon D'Or 2019 live streaming

The 2019 Ballon D'Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, December 2 and the event with the official ceremony will start around 19:30 GMT (1:00 AM IST on Tuesday, December 3). There is no official broadcast of the event in India but one can watch the live streaming on France Football's official website.

Ballon d'Or 2019 Men's nomination

Sadio Mane (SEN/Liverpool), Sergio Aguero (ARG/Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (NED/Barcelona), Hugo Lloris (FRA/Tottenham), Dusan Tadic (SER/Ajax), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/PSG), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ENG/Liverpool), Donny van de Beek (NED/Ajax), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB/Arsenal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GER/Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus), Alisson (BRA/Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (NED/Juventus), Karim Benzema (FRA/Real Madrid), Georginio Wijnaldum (NED/Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (POR/Manchester City), Son Heung-min (KOR/Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (POL/Bayern Munich), Roberto Firmino (BRA/Liverpool), Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona), Riyad Mahrez (ALG/Manchester City), Kevin De Bruyne (BEL/Manchester City), Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN/Napoli), Antoine Griezmann (FRA/Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool), Eden Hazard (BEL/Real Madrid), Marquinhos (BRA/Paris-SG), Raheem Sterling (ENG/Manchester City), Joao Félix(POR/Atletico Madrid).

Ballon d'Or 2019 Women's nomination

Sam Kerr (AUS/Chelsea), Ellen White (ENG/Manchester City), Nilla Fischer (SWE/Linkopings), Amandine Henry (FRA/Lyon), Lucy Bronze(ENG/Lyon), Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride), Vivianne Miedema (NED/Arsenal), Dzsenifer Marozsan (GER/Lyon), Pernille Harder (DEN/Wolfsburg), Sarah Bouhaddi (FRA/Lyon), Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC), Lieke Martens (NED/Barcelona), Sari van Veenendaal (NED/Atletico Madrid), Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon), Rose Lavelle(USA/Washington Spirit), Marta (BRA/Orlando Pride), Ada Hegerberg (NOR/Lyon), Kosovare Asllani (SWE/CD Tacon), Sofia Jakobsson (SWE/CD Tacon), Tobin Heath (USA/Portland Thorns)