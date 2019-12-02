KRS Vs TBO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

FC Krasnodar host Tambov for their Matchday 18 clash in the Russian Premier League 2019-20 season. Krasnodar are currently on the fourth spot of the table with 9 wins in 17 games and a total of 33 points to their name (D6 L2). The hosts have been unbeaten in their last five games but have only managed to win just once (D4). However, the only win came in their Matchday 17 clash so will enter the match on a positive note.

FC Krasnodar have found the net 32 times in the Russian Premier League and have conceded 19 goals (GD 13). As for Tambov, they are on the 15th-spot of the table with just five wins in 17 games (L10 D2). They have a total of 17 points in the season with a GD of (-6). The match is scheduled for Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:00 PM (IST) at Krasnodar Stadium. Here's the KRS vs TBO Dream11 prediction.

KRS vs TBO Dream11 squad details

FC Krasnodar: Matvey Safonov (GK), Sergey Petrov, Uros Spajic, Jon Fjoulson, Cristian Ramirez, Tonny Vilhena, Yuri Gazinskiy, Wanderson, Ari, Shapi Suleymanov, Ivan Ignatyev

FC Tambov: Giorgi Shelia (GK), Aleksey Rybin, Maksim Osipenko, Ade, Aleksey Gritsaenko, Anton Kilin, Guran Tetrashvili, Pavel Karasev, Mikhail Kostyukov, George Melkadze, Vladimir Obukhov

KRS vs TBO Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

M Safonov (KRS) (Points:14)

Defenders

C Ramirez (KRS) (Points:13)

R Kambolov (KRS) (Points:12.5)

A Martynovich (KRS) (Points:14)

A Oyewole (TBO) (Points:6)

Midfielders

M Kostyukov (TBO) (Points:10)

T Vilhena (KRS) (Points:13.5)

S Petrov (KRS) (Points:8.5)

Forwards

G Melkadze (TBO) (Points:10.5)

V Obukhov (TBO) (Points:19)

I Ignatyev (KRS) (Points:20)

