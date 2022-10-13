3 Goals In 6 Minutes: Mohamed Salah Scores Fastest-ever Hattrick In UCL History-WATCH

Liverpool sent a huge warning to their Premier League rivals Manchester City head of their weekend fixture with a crushing win over Rangers in their Champions League match. The Reds scored 7 past their opponents in the return leg at Ibrox. However, apart from the scoreline, the match will be remebered for Mohamed Salah's record-breaking hat trick as well.

Liverpool vs Rangers: Mohamed Salah stuns Rangers with three goals in six minutes

The Egyptian striker (Salah) started the match on the bench and was brought onto the field with 22 minutes remaining. Salah single-handedly took the scoreline to 6-1 in a matter of minutes. The 30-year-old scored his first goal by placing the ball on the far post from a narrow angle. He then scored his second goal after stopping the ball to beat two defenders before placing it past the goalkeeper. He scored his hat trick in a trademark style scoring the goal from the edge of the box.



Speaking about Salah's exceptional performance, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, “Mo Salah? Special. Very important, the whole thing was. I can’t think of one player who didn’t have a good game. It is a freak result and we don’t make more of it than we should but it’s the best we could have asked for. I couldn’t see Mo celebrating because he was always running in the corner but you could see with Darwin that it meant the world to him. The relief is big. All the effort is paying off. We all know when it is running for Mo he is absolutely exceptional. I hope for him everything works for him from now on, like I hope it does for us.”

Records broken by Mohamed Salah on his way to UCL record

Salah took away the record previously held by former Lyon striker Bafetimbi Gomis, who scored an eight-minute hat-trick against Dinamo Zagreb in a 7-1 win in 2011. Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Raheem Sterling have all scored hattricks but took 11 minutes to do so in the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an 11-minute hattrick while playing for Real Madrid against Malmo in the 2015 edition of the competition. Rober Lewandowski achieved the feat last year while playing for Bayern Munich against Salzburg. Courtesy of Salah's hat-trick, Liverpool is second in Group A with 9 points with two games remaining. Napoli leads with 12 points and advanced to the round of 16 by beating Ajax 4-2 earlier on Wednesday.