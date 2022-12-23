37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Has Chosen His Next Club, Agrees To €200m/year Wages: Report

Portuguese football stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked to reports claiming that he has agreed to a €200m/year salary to join a new club. Ronaldo currently finds himself without a club, having mutually agreed with Manchester United to terminate his contract. The 37-year-old had a bad fallout with the iconic Premier League side after he labeled several sensational allegations against the club's management.

While Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan, calling out United rocked the football world ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the footballer was released by the club as the tournament kicked off in Qatar. In the meantime, reports about Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr offering a lucrative contract to Ronaldo started making rounds. While the report was denied by several media reports, Marca is now reporting that Ronaldo is set to sign for playing in Saudi Arabia for two and half years.

Cristiano Ronaldo to stay in Saudi Arabia until 2030?

Marca claimed in the report that the agreement between the star footballer and the club might become official anytime after December 22. The official announcement is likely to come after Ronaldo signs the contract that will see him stay in Saudi Arabia until 2030. While he will be a player for the next two and half years, he will spend the remaining period as an ambassador in Saudi Arabia’s bid to organize the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

As per Marca, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will earn 200 million euros for each season he plays for the Saudi club. It was also reported that earlier this week, Al Nassr found a way to shape a deal for the Portuguese captain. In order to secure Ronaldo’s services, the club might have to release up to three players and avoid breaking financial control.

Have we seen the last of Cristiano Ronaldo in European competitions?

It is pertinent to mention that if the reports turn out to be true, it will become the end of Ronaldo’s time at the elite level, at least in club competitions. It was reported earlier this year that Ronaldo wanted to leave United prior to the 2022-23 season, as he wanted to represent a club that is playing in the ongoing UEFA Champions League season. In case Ronaldo joins Al Nassr, he will not be able to appear in the top-tier competition of European club football.