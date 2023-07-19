90 Lakh For 1 Ticket: Messi Mania Grips Miami Ahead Of Leo's Inter Debut On July 21

Lionel Messi boasts one of the most fervent and extensive fan followings in the world of sports. With his mesmerizing skills, incredible talent, and humble demeanor both on and off the field, he won the hearts of millions of football enthusiasts worldwide. From young children dreaming to emulate his magical play to seasoned football aficionados who marvel at his consistency and brilliance, Messi's fanbase spans across generations and borders.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi left PSG and joined Inter Miami in June this year

Messi was rumoured to be moving to Saudi but the deal never materialised

The Argentine footballer will make his Inter Miami debut on July 21

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Told He Is Trying To Stay Relevant After Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Move

The Messi effect soars high

The football world is abuzz with anticipation as Lionel Messi prepares for his debut in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami, and the impact of his move is evident in the skyrocketing ticket prices. The frenzy surrounding Messi has reached unprecedented heights, with some tickets for his first match reselling at an astonishing $110,000 (approximately ₹90 lakh).

[Lionel Messi waves to the fans during his presentation ceremony at DRV PNK Stadium; Image: AP]

The signing of the Argentine superstar by the MLS team co-owned by David Beckham has ignited the fans' passions, leading to an incredible surge for tickets for the upcoming Leagues Cup showdown against Cruz Azul on July 21.

Inter Miami recently marked Messi's arrival to the US with a grand ceremony at their home stadium. The 7-time Ballon d'Or-winner was unveiled as the Miami-based outfit's player in front of thousands of roaring fans at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi expresses gratitude to fans

During the same event, Messi expressed his joy and dedication to Inter Miami, emphasizing his eagerness to compete, win, and contribute to the club's growth.

"I want to thank everyone for yesterday!. The rain made it different than planned but still everything was beautiful. Thank you to everyone who came, thank you very much for all the love and also to the artists who were there and despite the conditions sang spectacularly. See you on Friday again..." Messi wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Receives Larger Than Life Welcome From Celebrities After Inter Miami Debut

Messi took part in a training session with Inter Miami for the first time on Tuesday, just two days after the unveiling event. Inter Miami is currently placed at the bottom of the MLS points table and have a long shot at qualifying for the playoffs. However, the club will still have a chance of winning the Leagues Cup and the US Open Cup.

Image: Twitter/InterMiami