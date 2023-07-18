'Ronaldo Has Been Smoking Way Too Much Hookah. This Is All About Messi': Ex-MLS Star

Following a bold claim in which he kept Saudi Pro League in the superior light as compared to Major League Soccer, a reaction has come from an ex-MLS star on the comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7, who made a sensational move to Saudi Arabia after the FIFA World Cup 2022, is now scoring goals for Al-Nassr. After successfully finishing a season in the middle east, there are assertions that the Portuguese superstar will come back to Europe. However, not only the 5-time Balon d'Or winner ruled out a move to Europe but also stated that he is quite content with where he is right now.

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Saudi Pro League is better than MLS

Ronaldo has stated that Saudi Pro League will supersede leagues like Eredivisie in the next 12 months

Ronaldo's claims have drawn criticism

Cristino Ronaldo makes a bold statement about MLS

Cristiano Ronaldo always stays in the limelight, either because of his on-field play or what he has to say about other affairs in football. This time, he vehemently stated that the Saudi Pro League will take over some of the eminent leagues of Europe in the next 12 months and also made it known that according to him the Saudi League is better than MLS.

EX-MLS star Mike Lahoud hits out Ronaldo

The comments did not land well with the former Mike Lahoud, who represented the likes of Chivas USA, the Philadelphia Union, and FC Cincinnati in his playing days. According to Lahoud, Ronaldo is affected by Lionel Messi's move to MLS' Inter Miami.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Lahoud said, “Ronaldo has been smoking way too much hookah. This is a ludicrous statement in terms of one year for the Saudi Pro League to be better than those leagues [Eredivisie & Super Lig]. This comes on the heels of Lionel Messi's unveiling. Just when Messi talks about bringing the world's game to the doorstep of North America at the 2026 World Cup, this is what we've seen from Cristiano Ronaldo. This is all about Messi and all about relevancy. And what he said about Serie A, when he left Juventus - left the team in shambles.”

Prior to his sensational return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Ronaldo claimed that Serie A 'was dead' when he joined Juventus in 2018. His presence helped to revive interest in the Italian top flight.