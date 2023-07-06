'A Bit Imposing, But...' MLS Star Narrows Lionel Messi Hype Ahead Of Potential Miami Debut

After leaving the French club Paris Saint Germain, there was an intense buzz around the legendary footballer and World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi to make a move for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. However, the Argentine footballer shocked everyone and signed a contract with the North American football club Inter Miami, which is co-owned by legendary footballer David Beckham. Messi is yet to feature in his first match for Inter Miami in the Major Soccer League, which could take place against Cruz Azul on July 22, 2023.

3 things you need to know

MLS football club Inter Miami ranks 15th in the current season

As per team part owners, Lionel Messi signed a deal worth $50 million to $60 million per year

For the first time in history, Lionel Messi will play for a football club outside of Europe

Inter Miami eye to bring big stars in Major League Soccer

Former FC Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi is not the only big name to feature for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. His former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets has also agreed to sign a deal with the Miami-based football club, while Jordi Alba is also in talks to join the club soon. The team owners have also claimed that they are also trying to bring in Belgian footballer Eden Hazard to come and play in the American football league.

Amidst the buzz of Lionel Messi featuring in his first game for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer, Mexican footballer and Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira said Messi is just another ordinary footballer to feature in the MLS and he is nothing to be worried of.

"As long as he has two legs and two eyes, he is just another player. This is a unique opportunity. This is a new tournament, we have to fight for it," Erik Lira said in a press interaction.

'Messi is just another player': Erik Zira

But the truth is that this is just another game for us, but Ferretti tells us that Messi is just another player - obviously he's a bit imposing, but we're going to win.

Lionel Messi didn't continue his contract with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain and played his last match against Clermont. Messi till now has played a total of 808 goals in the 1028 football games he has played till now in his football career. This includes all the games the legendary footballer has played for FC Barcelona, PSG, and Argentina.