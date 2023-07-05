'There Will Be No Lionel Messi': Emiliano Martinez Makes Bold Prediction During India Trip

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in December last year after a hard-fought battle against the defending champions, France. Emiliano Martinez made some crucial saves during the final to help Argentina win their third World Cup title and help his captain Lionel Messi achieve the biggest objective of his career. Messi lost the 2014 FIFA World Cup final to Germany, which he once claimed was one of the biggest setbacks of his career.

Emiliano Martinez makes a huge statement about Lionel Messi

During his trip to India, Emiliano Martinez revealed his opinion that no other player would ever reach Lionel Messi's level of excellence. The Argentine goalie went to the pitch at the prestigious Indian club Mohun Bagan after being welcomed with open arms by fervent football supporters in Kolkata. When the fans started chanting "Messi, Messi," Martinez declared that Messi was the best athlete to grace the sport.

The Aston Villa star emphasised Messi's unrivalled position in his comments to the media:

"Lionel Messi is unquestionably the greatest player of all time." There will be no Messi in the future; it’s hard to match him."

Martinez highlighted his desire to perform as a keeper and to win major games in prestigious competitions. He kept his ambitions on winning the upcoming World Cup and Copa America. The Argentine goalkeeper assured that Argentina had already achieved significant successes, including winning the Copa America, and that he was convinced they will continue their winning streak by winning subsequent competitions, possibly even the following FIFA World Cup.

The Argentine goalkeeper's relentless dedication to his international career was a testament to his longtime ambition to be Argentina's top goalkeeper. Martinez emphasized he had had this goal from a young age and that he was still committed to always surpassing himself and helping Argentina succeed. His adherence to represent his nation and winning numerous championships remains unwavering.

What is planned next for the Argentine stars?

Currently enjoying a well-deserved off-season break, Martinez will be returning soon to resume training with Aston Villa in July. Meanwhile, the anticipation grew for Lionel Messi's potential debut with Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul on July 21. The statements by Martinez and the prospects of both players hinted at their ambitions, dedication, and eagerness to make a significant impact in their respective careers.