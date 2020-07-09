AC Milan Link Up With Jay Z’s Roc Nation After Successful Event Hosted By DJ Khaled

Serie A giants AC Milan have been making headlines of late, courtesy of their massive victory against defending league champions Juventus. This time around, the San Siro outfit have joined forces with Jay Z's Roc Nation after the magnificent success of the 'From Milan With Love' event, in an attempt to honour the efforts of key workers in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AC Milan collaborate with Jay Z's Roc Nation

AC Milan have teamed up with Jay Z's Roc Nation, with the promise to excite and surprise the club's fans. Former Arsenal chief and AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis spoke on the club's partnership with Roc Nation. As quoted by The Sun, Gazidis claimed that Roc Nation were thrilled to embark on a unique partnership with AC Milan. The two parties believe in a strong commitment for the community which was evident with the success of 'From Milan With Love.'

'From Milan with Love' was a charity event which was hosted by DJ Khaled. The proceeds from the charity event were donated towards a noble cause. The event saw the likes of Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland and Robin Thicke in attendance, forcing the club to collaborate with the management agency.

AC Milan push beyond boundaries: Roc Nation co-CEO

Michael Yormark, co-CEO of Roc Nation has claimed that AC Milan have often looked to push beyond the boundaries on the field. This ambitious partnership will help them showcase the power of the AC Milan and Roc Nation brand across the sport, said Yormark. Roc Nation is a management agency that was founded by businessman and rapper, Jay Z. They recently added Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to their high-profile clients' list.

Rashford, De Bruyne, Lukaku: Some of the major clients signed with Jay Z's Roc Nation

It was with the support of Jay Z's Roc Nation that Rashford was able to win the battle for free meals for school students. Jay Z is reportedly aiming to turn the England international into a campaigner on the global stage. Apart from Rashford, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku have also joined hands with the agency.

Image courtesy: AC Milan Twitter, AP