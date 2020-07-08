Cristiano Ronaldo Dons New Look, Chops Off Topknot Before AC Milan Defeat

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo was back in his groove at Giuseppe Mueazza against AC Milan but could not save his side from an embarrassing defeat. Irrespective of the outcome, Ronaldo got on the scoresheet, taking his tally to 26 Serie A goals in 27 appearances this season. Amid his scintillating run of form, fans also saw him don a new hairstyle with the five-time Ballon d'Or coming up with a new look this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo topknot: Winger chops off the top knot

Cristiano Ronaldo had been sporting a top knot since December last year. However, ahead of the game against AC Milan, the 35-year-old Portuguese international appeared to have chopped off his top knot. Interestingly, this is not the first time the winger has tried a new look, having attempted several hairdos in the past. Despite the new look, the forward could not save his side from an embarrassing defeat away from home.

Cristiano Ronaldo topknot: Adrien Rabiot scores stunning solo goal

Amid the absence of Paulo Dybala due to suspension, Gonzalo Higuain started alongside Cristiano Ronaldo up front. The duo attempted a shot each but to no avail, with the first half ending goalless. The game saw an interesting turn of events in the second half with a total of six goals scored. Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring within two minutes of the second half from a solo effort in what was his first goal for the Serie A giants.

Juventus vs AC Milan highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 27th Serie A goal

In the 52nd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead for his side after receiving a splendid through ball, shattering the Milan defence to net past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Despite Juventus' two-goal lead, Milan did not succumb under pressure and what followed was nothing short of a surprise. Milan were awarded a penalty after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check that suggested that Leonardo Bonucci had committed a handball. Zlatan Ibrahimovic duly converted from the spot to make it 2-1.

Juventus vs AC Milan highlights: Serie A table-toppers blow 2-0 lead

Apart from Ibrahimovic, Franck Kessie, Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic scored to hand a shocking defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo's Juve. Despite the shocking defeat, Juventus have a comfortable seven-point lead over second-placed Lazio, who also dropped points against Lecce this week. Juventus will next play Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday (Sunday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter