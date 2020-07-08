Rabiot Scores Outrageous Solo Goal For Juventus In AC Milan Drubbing: Watch

Defending champions Juventus had the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of Serie A by 10 points after second-placed Lazio were defeated by Lecce. However, Maurizio Sarri's men failed to capitalise on the opportunity, blowing a two-goal lead to suffer a 4-2 defeat against AC Milan. While Juve failed to pick up the win, midfielder Adrien Rabiot grabbed eyeballs on the night after he scored an outrageous solo goal at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Also Read | Rabiot set to return to Juventus, laughs off 'strike' claim

Rabiot goal: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain test Milan defence

With Paulo Dybala absent due to suspension, Gonzalo Higuain started in attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus produced a dominant display in the first half with both Ronaldo and Higuain attempting splendid strikes to test AC Milan's defence. Within two minutes of the second half, Juventus broke the deadlock.

Also Read | Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot tells club he's on strike after £7m salary cut

Rabiot goal: Midfielder sprints through the field to score solo goal

Midfielder Rabiot opened the scoring as he sprinted from midfield, cutting across the defence to strike the ball from outside the penalty box, forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma out of position. This was Rabiot's maiden goal in a Juventus shirt since his Bosman move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

Did not know Rabiot had this in his locker. What a fucking goal. pic.twitter.com/XdTDQY3xBW — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) July 7, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead for the Turin-based outfit in the 52nd minute after receiving a sensational through ball, leaving the defence unaware. This was Ronaldo's 27th goal in 26 Serie A appearances this season. However, what followed after his strike was nothing short of a surprise. Milan were awarded a spot-kick after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decreed that Leonardo Bonucci had committed a handball from a Theo Hernandez cross. Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted from the spot to cut the two-goal deficit.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo yet to reach Pele's level, says World Cup winner

Rabiot goal: Juventus lead Serie A standings

Ibrahimovic's penalty was followed by goals from Franck Kessie, Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic. Sarri could not cope with the absence of Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt on account of being suspended. Despite the defeat, Juventus still have a seven-point lead over second-placed Lazio in Serie A standings, who dropped points against Lecce. Juventus will next play high-flying Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday (Sunday according to IST).

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled as Real Madrid player at packed Bernabeu OTD 11 years ago

Image courtesy: Serie A YouTube