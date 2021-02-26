AC Milan's Franck Kessie Dedicates goal To Atalanta Youth Player Who Died Of Cancer: WATCH

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie paid a special tribute to his fallen compatriot and Atalanta youngster Willy Braciano Ta Bi, who tragically passed away earlier this week. The Ivorian star put the Rossoneri ahead in the ninth minute of their UEFA Europa League outing against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday, with a well-taken penalty and dedicated his goal to Ta Bi. Milan eventually progressed through to the last 16 of the competition on away goals as Belgrade's equalizer came in the second half.

Franck Kessie goal celebration: Milan star's special tribute for late compatriot Willy Braciano Ta Bi

Franck Kessie opened the scoring for AC Milan against Red Star Belgrade with a firmly struck penalty in the ninth minute of the game. The goal was his eighth in all competitions this season but it meant a lot more for Kessie. Soon after scoring from the spot, the 24-year-old ran towards the sidelines to raise a white shirt that read "Adieu Champion Ta Bi Willy".

Ta Bi, who had joined Atalanta's youth team in 2019, was battling liver cancer for a few months but tragically passed at the age of 21 on Tuesday. Kessie had also joined Atalanta as a youngster and plays in the exact same defensive midfield position that Ta Bi did. The Milan star, however, was visibly emotional after his goal against Red Star and took a while to regain his composure before the resumption of play.

Atalanta confirmed that Ta Bi has passed away in his home country just before their UEFA Champions League defeat against Real Madrid. Ta Bi joined Atalanta from Asec Mimosa in his homeland in 2019 and immediately tasted success by helping the Italian team to the youth Primavera title. He captained Ivory Coast at the youth level and represented them at the Francophone Games in 2017. His last competitive match was on June 14, 2019, shortly before his cancer diagnosis.

Prior to Kessie's tribute, Manchester United star Amad Diallo, who joined the club from Atalanta, also had a special message for his late friend. Even Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba offered his tribute to Ta Bi.

Europa League highlights: AC Milan progress through to last 16 on away goals

Kessie's opener put Milan in the advantage after the first leg at the Rear Star Stadium ended 2-2. Although Red Star did manage to get an equalizer in the second half and level the scores on aggregate, Milan qualified for the next round on away goals.

Image Credits - AC Milan Instagram