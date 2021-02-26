Lindelof Hits Opponent With EPIC Kung Fu-style Kick As Man United Held To UEL Stalemate

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad on Thursday. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men managed to advance into the Europa League round of 16 courtesy their massive lead in the first leg. Although Axel Tuanzebe had thought he had headed his first goal for the hosts, Victor Lindelof’s brutal flying kick propelled the referee to cancel the goal after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

Man United vs Real Sociedad: Missed penalties, offside goal key highlights of game

Man United arrived into the game following a 0-4 lead in the first leg. The Red Devils had a few moments to bag the lead at Old Trafford but missed out. Real Sociedad also had the opportunity to cut down on the four-goal lead in the first half when Daniel James committed a foul to award a penalty to Sociedad.

But Mikel Oyarbazal failed to score from the spot. Man United could have further extended their aggregate lead in the 64th minute when Axel Tuanzebe headed home from a sensational Alex Telles cross. But the goal was cancelled after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

Man United vs Real Sociedad: Fans react to Lindelof foul on Jon Bautista

Victor Lindelof just hit a flying knee in a soccer match. pic.twitter.com/mLHeHw9uSN — Andy Hickey MMA🇮🇪 (@UpTheDarce) February 25, 2021

It was found that Victor Lindelof rose in the air to meet the header but failed. Instead, he ended up connecting a brutal knee kung-fu style kick on Real Sociedad forward Jon Bautista. The referee cited the foul as the reason to cancel Tuanzebe's header, which could have been his first since his move to Old Trafford. Fans were left enraged at the Lindelof foul on Jon Bautista.

Victor Lindelof channelled his inner Triple H with that knee to the face — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) February 25, 2021

More like Jorge Masividal against Ben Askren 😂 — Jord (@JordanWhitez) February 26, 2021

Na man he’d give away penalty 😂 no control whatsoever he thought he was Ronaldo — Chopper Boland (@Chopper_2K_27) February 25, 2021

And didn’t get sent off 🤷‍♂️ — stanners (@Brianstanton123) February 25, 2021

That's a knee Tony Jaa would be proud of. — TabbyCat "Hallowed are the Ori" (@TabbyCa25757103) February 25, 2021

One Twitter user claimed that this was the highest that the Swedish international had risen up to, but ended up ruining the moment for Tuanzebe. Another user stated that the centre-back tried to channelise his inner Triple H with the brutal knee kick on Bautista's face.

Man United fixtures: Chelsea to host Red Devils in Premier League

The game thus ended goallessly, but Man United sealed a spot in the Round of 16 following their impeccable 4-0 scoreline in the first leg. The Europa League draw for the next round will be hosted on Friday, February 26, with the two-legged fixture set to be played out on March 11 and March 18. Meanwhile, a trip to Stamford Bridge is scheduled for Sunday as per Man United fixtures.

Image courtesy: UEL Broadcast