When Is The Europa League Draw? Europa League Round Of 16 Teams Confirmed

The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw is all set to take place on Friday, February 26, as 16 teams have progressed from the round of 32. Three English teams have reached the last 16 with the likes of AC Milan, AS Roma, and Dutch giants Ajax also in the mix. Here's a look at the UEFA Europa League last 16 draw schedule and live stream details.

Europa League results: UEL Round of 32 second-leg results and aggregate scores

Tottenham 4-0 Wolfsberg (8-1)

Ajax 2-1 Lille (4-2)

Shakhtar 1-0 Tel-Aviv (3-0)

Napoli 2-1 Granada (2-3)

Hoffenheim 0-2 Molde (3-5)

Villarreal 2-1 Salzburg (4-1)

Rangers 5-2 Antwerp (9-5)

Arsenal 3-2 Benfica (4-3)

PSV 2-1 Olympiacos (4-5)

Leverkusen 0-1 Young-Boys (3-6)

Zagreb 1-0 Krasnodar (4-2)

Leicester 0-2 Slavia (0-2)

Milan 1-1 Zvezda (3-3)

MUFC 0-0 Sociedad (4-0)

Brugge 0-1 Kyiv (1-2)

Braga 1-3 Roma (1-5)

ℹ️ Round of 16

📍 Nyon

⏰ 13:00 CET

📺 https://t.co/kivzZlwa6p



All you need to know ahead of Friday's #UELdraw 👇 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 25, 2021

Who has reached the Europa League last 16?

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United eased into the last 16 of the Europa League as Spurs beat Wolfsberger 8-1 on aggregate and United saw off Real Sociedad 4-0, with all the goals coming in the first leg. Meanwhile, Arsenal needed a dramatic turnaround to see off Benfica 3-2 and avoid going out on away goals in the second leg after a 1-1 draw last week.

Leicester were the only English side to falter in the Round of 32 as Slavia Prague's 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium helped them see off Brendan Rodgers' side. AC Milan, Villarreal, AS Roma and Steven Gerrard's Rangers are now also in the hat heading into the last 16. Here are all the teams that have qualified into the Europa League last 16: Tottenham, AS Roma, Dinamo Kyiv, Manchester United, AC Milan, Slavia Prague, Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys, Olympiacos, Arsenal, Rangers, Villarreal, Molde, Granada, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax.

Europa League fixtures, schedule and format

For the Round of 32 draw, clubs will be split into two pots, with the 12 group winners and the four teams with the best Champions League record all seeded. However, there is no seeding or country protection at this stage, meaning there could be an all-Premier League tie in the round of 16. Here's the schedule for the remaining rounds in the Europa League.

March 11 & 18: Round of 16

April 8 & 15: Quarter-finals

April 29 & May 6: Semi-finals

May 26: Final (Gdansk, Poland)

When is the Europa League draw: Where to watch Europa League draw live?

The Europa League draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday, February 26 at 1:00 PM BST (5:30 PM) at Nyon. There will be no live telecast of the Europa League draw in India, however, the live stream will be available on UEFA.com.

