Adebayor Refuses To Donate To Togo’s War Against Coronavirus, Says ‘I Do What I Want To'

Football News

Coronavirus in Togo: Emmanuel Adebayor has no intention of donating towards Togo's fight against coronavirus as striker claims he will do what he wants to do.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor joined his 10th professional football team when he signed for Paraguay-based Olimpia FC earlier this year. The former Arsenal and Man City man enjoyed a long spell in English football and also played for Real Madrid in a six-month loan deal. However, the striker was recently criticised due to his lack of donations in his home country Togo's fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has entered Africa in the last month.

Emmanuel Adebayor career

Coronavirus in Togo

Emmanuel Adebayor refuses donation amid ongoing coronavirus lockdown

In an interview with Goal, veteran football star Emmanuel Adebayor lashed out at everyone who was criticising him for his lack of philanthropic activities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Togo international was quoted as saying "I'm sorry that people compare me to Eto'o and Drogba by asking why I don't have a foundation or donate, as if I brought coronavirus to Togo. A word of advice for the guys regarding donations, I won't do that. Everything is clear and simple. Thank you and good day." As per Celebrity Net Worth, Emmanuel Adebayor has a net worth just over €41 million.

Coronavirus in Togo update

First Published:
COMMENT
