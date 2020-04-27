Adebayor Refuses To Donate To Togo’s War Against Coronavirus, Says ‘I Do What I Want To'

Emmanuel Adebayor joined his 10th professional football team when he signed for Paraguay-based Olimpia FC earlier this year. The former Arsenal and Man City man enjoyed a long spell in English football and also played for Real Madrid in a six-month loan deal. However, the striker was recently criticised due to his lack of donations in his home country Togo's fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has entered Africa in the last month.

Emmanuel Adebayor career

Adebayor on Real Madrid: "I always say that they were only six months but the best of my sports career as to be at that club and lived what I lived is something that I will tell my children” pic.twitter.com/F5gsCuskmE — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) May 4, 2018

Coronavirus in Togo

Emmanuel Adebayor refuses donation amid ongoing coronavirus lockdown

In an interview with Goal, veteran football star Emmanuel Adebayor lashed out at everyone who was criticising him for his lack of philanthropic activities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Togo international was quoted as saying "I'm sorry that people compare me to Eto'o and Drogba by asking why I don't have a foundation or donate, as if I brought coronavirus to Togo. A word of advice for the guys regarding donations, I won't do that. Everything is clear and simple. Thank you and good day." As per Celebrity Net Worth, Emmanuel Adebayor has a net worth just over €41 million.

Coronavirus in Togo update

#coronavirus updates #Africa 25 April 22:30 GMT:

🇸🇩Sudan: 39 new #Covid_19 cases & 1 death

🇱🇷Liberia: 3 new cases & 3 deaths

🇨🇻Cape Verde: 2 new cases

🇹🇬Togo: 6 new cases

Africa total cases surpassed 30,168 death toll exceeds 1,372. #covid19 #Sudan #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID pic.twitter.com/gaxX2QnvSS — Daily News Egypt (@DailyNewsEgypt) April 25, 2020

