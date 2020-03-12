The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Emmanuel Adebayor Sent Off For BRUTAL Karate Kick In Copa Libertadores Encounter

Football News

Former Arsenal and Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor was shown a red card for a high-boot karate kick on his opponent in a Copa Libertadores clash

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor received a red card for his new club Olimpia after briefly swapping football for karate. Fans at the Manuel Ferrera Stadium witnessed an Emmanuel Adebayor karate kick with a high boot catching his opponent on his shoulder. Fortunately, the Emmanuel Adebayor kick didn't cause much harm to his adversary.

ALSO READ: ISL Final To Be Played Behind Closed Doors As ATK & Chennaiyin FC Eye A Record 3rd Title

Emmanuel Adebayor kick: Watch the Adebayor karate kick

The Emmanuel Adebayor kick was observed in the 72nd minute of the Copa Libertadores game against Defensa y Justicia. With his eyes fixated on the ball, the 36-year-old was unaware of the player standing near him and flew into an aerial challenge with the Adebayor kick, both feet off the ground.  Watch the Emmanuel Adebayor kick here:

ALSO READ: LaLiga Suspended Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Real Madrid Training Ground Under Lockdown

Emmanuel Adebayor kick: Adebayor karate kick earns him a red card

Following the Emmanuel Adebayor kick, the forward immediately realised his mistake and gestured by holding both his hands up in apology. However, there was no sympathy for the challenge from the referee, who showed him a red card for the Adebayor karate kick.

ALSO READ: Eintracht Vs FC Basel Live Streaming Details, Team News, Europa League Match Preview

Emmanuel Adebayor kick: Adebayor karate kick draws comparison to Jackie Chan

In a social media post, Adebayor sent out a message to his Copa Libertadores opponent expressing that there was no malice behind the challenge. Fortunately, Olimpia managed to earn the three points against Justicia in the Copa Libertadores despite Emmanuel Adebayor's karate kick

Adebayor club history

Adebayor joined Copa Libertadores outfit Olimpia earlier last month. However, Adebayor spent 10 years in the Premier League with four different clubs, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City as well as Crystal Palace, ultimately joining the Paraguayan side in February which was the 11th club of his professional career.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus In Spain: Real Madrid Football And Basketball Teams Placed In Quarantine

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IPL
CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS IPL - LIVE
INDIA NEEDS TO GET INTO VACCINE PRODUCTION IN A BIG WAY: KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Rajinikanth
RAJINIKANTH NOT TO BE CM FACE
Subramanian
SWAMY FEARS BANKRUPTCY
Cristiano Ronaldo
CRISTIANO RONALDO QUARANTINED