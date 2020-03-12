Emmanuel Adebayor Sent Off For BRUTAL Karate Kick In Copa Libertadores Encounter

Emmanuel Adebayor received a red card for his new club Olimpia after briefly swapping football for karate. Fans at the Manuel Ferrera Stadium witnessed an Emmanuel Adebayor karate kick with a high boot catching his opponent on his shoulder. Fortunately, the Emmanuel Adebayor kick didn't cause much harm to his adversary.

Emmanuel Adebayor kick: Watch the Adebayor karate kick

The Emmanuel Adebayor kick was observed in the 72nd minute of the Copa Libertadores game against Defensa y Justicia. With his eyes fixated on the ball, the 36-year-old was unaware of the player standing near him and flew into an aerial challenge with the Adebayor kick, both feet off the ground. Watch the Emmanuel Adebayor kick here:

Rápida adaptación de Adebayor al fútbol sudamericano (?) pic.twitter.com/G4zlfBJCSp — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) March 12, 2020

Emmanuel Adebayor kick: Adebayor karate kick earns him a red card

Following the Emmanuel Adebayor kick, the forward immediately realised his mistake and gestured by holding both his hands up in apology. However, there was no sympathy for the challenge from the referee, who showed him a red card for the Adebayor karate kick.

Emmanuel Adebayor kick: Adebayor karate kick draws comparison to Jackie Chan

In a social media post, Adebayor sent out a message to his Copa Libertadores opponent expressing that there was no malice behind the challenge. Fortunately, Olimpia managed to earn the three points against Justicia in the Copa Libertadores despite Emmanuel Adebayor's karate kick

SEA, tough game today! What a great team spirit, and what a win boys @elclubolimpia. Sad to leave the pitch early on a Jackie Chan challenge. It was never my intention to hurt my opponent, And I am glad he is okay 🤜🏾👏🏾🙏🏾⭐️❤️🤜🏾🙌🏾#GodFirst #teamSEA #25 #SEAAsuncion #Lifesgood pic.twitter.com/TqruWfqtKm — Emmanuel Adebayor (@E_Adebayor) March 12, 2020

Adebayor club history

Adebayor joined Copa Libertadores outfit Olimpia earlier last month. However, Adebayor spent 10 years in the Premier League with four different clubs, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City as well as Crystal Palace, ultimately joining the Paraguayan side in February which was the 11th club of his professional career.

