Adelaide United Vs Newcastle Jets Live Streaming Details, Team News, A-League Standings

The Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets fixture will proceed as planned in the Hyundai A-League. The Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets game will kick off at the Coopers Stadium on March 15, Sunday at 6:20 pm AEDT (12:50 pm IST). Here are the Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets live streaming details as well as the Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets team news updates.
This afternoon, @FFA has confirmed that football matches scheduled for this weekend, 13/14/15 March 2020, can proceed as planned.#ALeaguehttps://t.co/u7jWgAYxAD— Hyundai A-League (@ALeague) March 13, 2020
The Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets clash proves to be a rather strange one as both teams have struggled this season as seen on the A-League standings. Adelaide United sit in 7th spot on the A-League standings, winless in their last three league encounters. However, Newcastle Jets are the 2nd worst team in the A-League standings, surprisingly unbeaten in their last five matches.
Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets team news: Predicted line up for Adelaide United - Izzo; Strain, Elsey, Jakobsen, Maria; D'Arrigo; Blackwood, Troisi, McGree, Mileusnic; Opseth
Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets team news: Predicted line up for Newcastle Jets - Italiano; Koutroumbis, Boogaard, Topor-Stanley; Millar, Thurgate, Ugarkovic, Burns; D. Petratos; Arroyo, O'Donovan
Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets (Injury list)
The injury list for Adelaide United: Toure, Niyongabire, Richards, Konstandopoulos
The injury list for Newcastle Jets: Jackson, James, Kantarovski
Fans can catch the Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets live telecast in India on the My Football Youtube channel at 12:50 pm IST on Sunday, March 15. The Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets live streaming online can also be viewed on the MyFootball Live app.
