Real Madrid Star Eden Hazard Recovering From Surgery In Quarantine: Report

Almost all the top-tier leagues in Europe have been called off with the spread of the deadly disease Coronavirus around the world. A couple of players and staff have tested positive for Coronavirus. The situation is very saddening for football fans as the majority of footballing events won't take place until April 2020.

However, the time off due to the contagious disease can turn out to be positive for Real Madrid. Many Real Madrid players are out of the squad due to injuries and they just might be able to take advantage of the ongoing situation.

LaLiga suspension could be a blessing in disguise for Eden Hazard

Real Madrid can look at the suspension from a recovery point of view for their players. Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo picked up injuries during the Real Betis clash and they were set to miss few games in LaLiga. However, due to the suspension, the duo might not miss a single game.

Real Madrid's star signing Eden Hazard was earlier ruled out for the entire season to get fit before Euro 2020. However, the long break could help the Belgian with his recovery process without missing much time in the league.

It was rumoured that Eden Hazard will continue to recover between Spain and Belgian but due to the 15-day quarantine, he will now continue his recovery process with his teammates in Madrid. Eden Hazard will be assisted by Real Madrid's doctors and staff during his rehab. As reported by AS, Real Madrid's doctors have made a specific plan to help the players be in shape during the quarantine period.

If Eden Hazard somehow manages to get back to the Real Madrid squad in the extended season it will be great news for Real Madrid as they look to wrestle back the top spot from Barcelona once LaLiga resumes.

