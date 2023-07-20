After Harry Maguire Snub, Manchester United Announce Bruno Fernandes As New Captain

Bruno Fernandes will be wearing the armband for Manchester United next season. The Portuguese midfielder was the unannounced captain as he had been picked as the skipper for most of the time. The midfielder has been pretty vocal both on and off the pitch and was expected to be appointed as the leader. United finished third in the Premier League last season.

3 things you need to know

Bruno Fernandes joined from Sporting Lisbon in 2020

He has been a constant attacking force for United since he arrived

He was involved in 29 goal contributions last season.

Bruno Fernandes named as new Manchester United captain

Bruno replaced Harry Maguire who earlier tweeted that he was removed from the leadership role. The defender's United future is also in doubt and it remains to be seen whether he leaves the club in the near future.

The Red Devils issued a official statement to confirm the development

"Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new club captain of Manchester United.

"The Portuguese midfielder has already worn the armband for United on numerous occasions and Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will now lead the team on a permanent basis.

Also Read: Wayne Rooney passes on words of wisdom for Harry Maguire after Manchester United snub

"Fernandes has scored 64 goals and contributed 54 assists in just 185 games for the club since joining in 2020.

As captain, the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year will continue to drive the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023/24 season and beyond."

What can be expected of Manchester United next season

United defeated Leeds United and Lyon in their last two friendlies and now travelled to the United States for their next part of the pre-season tour.

Also Read: Man United makes massive breakthrough after David De Gea saga; Club to sign Andre Onana

The Red Devils already brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea and are also reportedly on the verge of announcing a deal for Andre Onana from Inter Milan pretty quickly.

They lifted the Carabao Cup last season but lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Erik ten Hag had a very encouraging first campaign at Old Trafford and the onus will be on the Dutch manager to leave a long lasting impression on the club.