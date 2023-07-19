Wayne Rooney Passes On Words Of Wisdom For Harry Maguire After Manchester United Snub

Professional English footballer Harry Maguire has been a part of the headlines from the last week after he was sacked from the leadership of Manchester United. Maguire confirmed the news by sharing a detailed post on his official Twitter handle. The former United captain was very little active during the recent season of the English Premier League, which can be considered as a very big reason behind his exclusion from the captaincy position.

Wayne Rooney's words of wisdom for Harry Maguire

(Harry Maguire during a football match against Sevilla at the Old Trafford football stadium in Manchester / Image: AP)

After the removal of Harry Maguire from the Manchester United captaincy, football star and club legend Wayne Rooney has passed words of wisdom for Maguire and believes that he should leave the club. While talking to 'The Athletic', Rooney said:

To have the armband taken off you, how does he move forward with the club. That shows the manager really doesn't believe in him. It leaves Harry in a position where he has to think about what he does moving forward. The manager has shown he is not part of the plans. I'm sure Harry will want to go and play - for himself, for his England career - to put himself in the best position to be as successful as he can. The best thing now is probably for him to move.

Manchester United finished third during the last season of the English Premier League and also won the Carabao Cup and ended their six-year-old trophy drought.

Rooney thrilled by Erik ten Hag's contribution to United's performance

Wayne Rooney was also thrilled by Erik ten Hag's contribution to Manchester United's performance and said:

There were huge improvements. Some really good signings and some good experienced players who helped the team. They're competing with one of the best teams, probably, of all time in Manchester City. United are trying to get back challenging for the league title and I do believe they're on the right path. There is a lot of work to be done but they are taking the right steps to do it.

Manchester United has roped in a lot of new players like Mason Mount after the departure of big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea. The club is also in talks to bring in names like Andre Onana and Xavi Simons.