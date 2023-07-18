Man United Makes Massive Breakthrough After David De Gea Saga; Club To Sign Andre Onana

Manchester United and Inter Milan have reportedly reached an agreement for goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Red Devils have agreed on a deal worth up to (€55m) £47.2m for the Milan shot-stopper. The move comes after the departure of David de Gea from the United's squad.

3 things you need to know

David de Gea recently departed from Manchester United after 12 years

De Gea left as a legend after 12 glorious years

De Gea's departure leaves the goalkeeper's position unfilled at United

Andre Onana is on his way to Manchester United

Onana is anticipated to board a flight to England on Tuesday to have a medical and formally sign his contract with Manchester United. It is hoped that the goalkeeper would travel with the team for the club's pre-season trip if everything can be completed in time. On Wednesday, United play Lyon at Murrayfield before departing for the US, where they will stay until the end of July. Prior to the development, Onana had proclaimed that he wants to join the Red Devils and reunite with Erik ten Hag.

Understand André Onana will travel to Manchester later today, plan confirmed! Understand he will land in England around 7pm UK time. 🚨🔴✈️ #MUFC



◉ Medical/contract signing between Wednesday and Tuesday.



◉ Contract until 2028 plus option +1.



◉ €51m fee plus €4m add ons. pic.twitter.com/ZciH33ZT3I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

Following the failure to reach a new contract agreement with David De Gea, who confirmed his departure on a free transfer earlier this month, United are also looking into signing Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Urawa Red Diamonds.

Manchester United's potential signings in summer transfer window of 2023

Following a season of ups and downs, Erik ten Hag would look to take the Red Devils all the way to the top this season. However, new signings would be essential to make the elevation happen. So far, United have raked in Mason Mount from Chelsea, a move that will certainly better the offensive line-up of the team. Moreover, Harry Kane is still linked and Sofyan Amrabat, a young mid-fielder from Fiorentina is also linked. Additionally, the name of Rasmus Höjlund is also making waves as an almost-done recruitment. With all the fresh faces that United is working on, what do you think will the crowd at Old Trafford yet again sing "Glory Glory United".