Aguero Tears Into Canelo Alvarez Over Violent Threat To Messi For 'kicking' Mexico Jersey

Argentina's victory over Mexico in their second Group C match at FIFA World Cup 2022 has put them in contention to qualify for the knockout stage. After being stunned by Saudi Arabia in the first match, Argentina bounced back to win the match with goals from talismanic skipper Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez. Following Argentina's win over Mexico, boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez accused captain Lionel Messi of disrespecting the Mexican flag. Messi's former teammate has now come out in defence of his friend while hitting back at the boxing titan.

Sergio Aguero hits back at Alvarez over Messi's locker room celebration

Following Argentina's victory over Mexico, videos emerged on social media where Messi is seen involved in dressing room celebrations with his teammates. In the video, Messi is spotted singing and dancing in jubilation with his teammates inside the dressing room premises.

Lionel Messi and the Argentina 🇦🇷 squad dancing after a win against Mexico 😂😂😂🐐❤️🇦🇷👽 #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/IEB7msoCcE — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) November 26, 2022

In the video, the Albiceleste captain appears to kick a Mexican jersey placed on the floor while removing his boots. Alvarez, in his message for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, wrote that just as he respected Argentina, Messi have to respect Mexico.

Se estaba quitando los zapatos pic.twitter.com/oaG1mN3Pmx — Chris (@elmasgrande1239) November 28, 2022

Sergio Aguero, in a brutal response to Alvarez's claims, said, "Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about soccer and what happens in a locker room. The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the booty and accidentally hits it."

Messi surpasses Maradona's record during Argentina vs Mexico match

Had Argentina lost the match to Mexico, Messi's dream of winning the World Cup would have come to a sad end. However, the Argentina skipper had other plans for his team as he opened the scoring with a shot from 25 yards finding the bottom corner following an assist from Di Maria.

The goal not only put Argentina ahead in the game but also helped Messi equal the legendary Diego Maradona's World Cup record. Both Messi and Maradona now have eight World Cup goals from 21 matches to their names. Messi also equalled Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup tally of eight goals when he registered the first strike against Mexico on Saturday. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance.