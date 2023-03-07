AIFF Give Statement On Kerala Blasters' Walkout Vs Bengaluru FC In ISL Playoff: Report

Kerala Blasters' appeal to conduct a replay of their ISL playoff clash against Bengaluru FC has been rejected by the AIFF according to reports. The Southern giants staged a walk-off against Bengaluru as a quick free-kick by Sunil Chhetri gave the home side a lead at the Kanteraava Stadium. Protests flared from every side as Kerala appealed for a replay and registered a complaint against referee Crystal John, asking for his ban.

The incident was triggered as Sunil Chhetri was fouled and Bengaluru FC got a free kick just outside the box. As the Kerala players were arranging the wall Sunil took that opportunity to curl a freekick. The Kerala players appeared to be shellshocked and they complained to the referee as he hadn't blown his whistle.

Kerala Blasters' appeal for replay rejected by AIFF

However, the match official was unmoved by their demand and went on to allow the goal. Kerala coach Ivan Vukomanović called the team off as his team left the field. The Kerala camp got very miffed with the incident and had decided to refer the incident to AIFF.

But according to a PTI source, 'the protest filed by Kerala Blasters has been quashed'.

The AIFF is expected to issue the full order of its disciplinary committee which met on Monday. The Blues play against League Shield Winners Mumbai City FC in the first of a two-legged semifinal on Tuesday in Mumbai. The second match will be played on March 12 in Bengaluru.

After a goalless stalemate during regulation time at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC took a 97th-minute lead when the talismanic Chhetri converted a free-kick.

But the strike from the India captain led to a full-blown drama as the Adrian Luna-led side protested the referee’s decision to declare it a legitimate goal, with counter-claims that he did not blow the whistle before Chhetri took the kick and the players were not ready.

This followed an unprecedented walk-out, a first in ISL where Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanovic called back his players. Luna was seen taking off his captain’s arm-band with his teammates following their skipper. Kerala Blasters forfeited the match.

With Inputs from PTI