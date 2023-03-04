Kerala Blasters Walkout: Was Sunil Chhetri's Free-kick Legal Or Illegal? Here's The Law

Sunil Chhetri’s controversial goal for Bengaluru FC in the first half extra time of the playoffs match against the Kerala Blasters proved to be decisive as his team progressed through the semifinals of the Indian Super League. However, the decision prompted Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic to lead his team off the field and the Blasters disagreed with the referee's call to allow the free kick to stand up, which was deemed legal.

What is the controversy about?

Bengaluru FC were awarded a free-kick over Kerala Blasters by referee Crystal John in the first half of the extra time. The cause of the free-kick was the foul that Kerala Blasters had committed on Sunil Chhetri. Drama occurred when Kerala Blasters player Adrian Luna challenged referee Crystal John's decision to declare it an illegal goal, claiming he didn't blow the whistle until Chhetri had scored and the players weren't ready.

What does the law say?

According to the Law 13.3 of the International Football Association Board:

"If, when a free kick is taken, an opponent is closer to the ball than the required distance, the kick is retaken unless the advantage can be applied; but if a player takes a free kick quickly and an opponent who is less than 9.15 m (10 yds) from the ball intercepts it, the referee allows play to continue. However, an opponent who deliberately prevents a free kick being taken quickly must be cautioned for delaying the restart of play."

What did Sunil Chhetri say about the controversy?

"Yeah, we got the the free kick. I told the referee, 'I don't want the whistle, neither do I want the wall.' He said, 'You sure?' I said, 'Yes. I do not need the wall, nor do I need the whistle.' He asked me again, 'Are you sure?' Again, I said yes."

"Luna was standing right on the ball. He blocked my first attempt. I assume, he knew what I was gonna do."

"He turned again, he blocked [my attempt] again. I had no space and I was about to ask the referee to have 10 yards. I do that every game. Every time I get an opportunity, I try to do that because it gives you an opportunity, but almost all the time, the guy will stand on the ball. Then I'll say, 'Okay referee, let's get the 10 yards'."

"But then I got a small window, where I could [take the free-kick]. When you try this, even if somebody blocks it, you get a free-kick again - always an advantageous position."