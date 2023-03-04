'It’s Called Quick Free-kick': Kerala Blasters And Bengaluru FC's War Of Words On Twitter

Following the uproar that was caused after Sunil Chhetri scored a freekick, Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC have clashed over Twitter. The teams went toe to toe on the ground on Friday and ensued controversial visuals as the players of Kerala Blasters Walked out of the field with 20 minutes remaining on the clock. While the match ended with a scoreline of 1-0 in favor of Bengaluru FC, the drama hasn't ended but rather shifted to other media.

Sunil Chhetri's goal that came when the defense of Kerala was disorganized became a major talking point as fans argue about whether Chhetri took his strike after the referee's signal or he did not wait for that. The goal however was given legitimate status by the referee, which in-turn gave birth to the on-field dispute which saw Blasters' coach Ivan Vukomanovic signaling his players to walk out.

Here's the video of the instance

Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC clash on Twitter over unprecedented walk-out

After what transpired, the two elite clubs of ISL went into a back-and-forth on Twitter.

Still trying to figure out 𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗡 the referee whistled or marked the distance of the wall. #BFCKBFC #ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC #KeralaBlasters — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) March 3, 2023

The act by Kerala Blasters' players was seen as forfeiture and thus Bengaluru Fc have reached the semi-final stage of ISL 2022/23.

Sunil Chhetri's comments after the match

Following the controversy that ensued with his goal, Sunil Chhetri has come out to give his take on the walkout staged by Kerala Blasters players in Bengaluru. "I don't know what happened. I'm still trying to figure it out. In 22 years of my career, I've never seen this," Chhetri was quoted as saying by ESPN. "And I'm not saying it in a negative or positive way, but just a strange way. We are very happy to be on the happy side of it. We can't wait to go to Mumbai and play the champions."