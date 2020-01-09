Ajax's Sergino Dest Leaves Qatar Training Camp Amidst USA-Iran Tensions: Reports

Ajax defender Sergino Dest has left the club's camp in Qatar since he did not feel safe. It is understood that the abrupt departure is because of the ongoing political tensions between the United States of America (USA) and Iran. Dest represents USA and has three international caps for the North American country.

Ajax support decision

"Sergiño Dest has asked if he could leave Ajax's training camp in Qatar. He didn't feel comfortable. Ajax understands his request and has responded to it."

The Dutch team is currently holding a training camp and is scheduled to play a friendly match against KAS Eupen later today.

Escalating Iran-US tensions

Iran struck back at United States early Wednesday for killing General Qassem Soleimani Revolutionary Guards commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops. The retaliatory remarks came after US forces killed Iran’s top military General and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

The US Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he was "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

There were fears of further escalation which have since died down, especially after President Trump's address on Wednesday morning. Addressing Iran, he said, "We want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve. Want prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."

He also raked up ISIS and said that it is a common enemy of both USA and Iran, and should be eliminated soon jointly. He said, "ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran. It is time to make a deal with Iran that makes this world a peaceful place. The destruction of ISIS is good for Iran. The US is ready to embrace peace."

