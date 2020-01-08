Backing Off After Iran's Missiles, Trump Cites ISIS As A Common Enemy; Bats For 'a Deal'

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the world awaited eagerly for US President Donald Trump's briefing on Wednesday. Making a huge statement, as soon as he began his speech, Trump assured that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon until he is the President of the USA. However, his speech took a different turn and ended with what seemed to be an appeal to Iran, to work together to eliminate "terrorism."

Trump, in his address, went on to give a brief summary of the elimination of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, last year in October. He said that ISIS is a "natural enemy of Iran". Pointing it out, Trump went on to say that Iran and the US could work together to make the ''world peaceful." While Trump blamed the previous Obama administration for a nuclear deal with Iran and threatened Iran of economic sanctions, he also clarified that no US soldier or Iraqi was harmed in Iran's missile attack.

"ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran. It is time to make a deal with Iran that makes this world a peaceful place. The destruction of ISIS is good for Iran. The US is ready to embrace peace," the president said.

ISIS chief eliminated

In October last year, making the "big" announcement, Donald Trump confirmed that ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed. by the US forces in the north-west Syrian region of Idlib. He said that Baghdadi had been under US intelligence surveillance for 'a couple of weeks'. Trump said that the United States lost no soldier in the operation and claimed that many ISIS men and Baghdadi's aides were killed in the operation. He said that "Baghdadi died a dog's death."

Iran's General killed by the US

The United States, on January 3, hit Baghdad International Airport, following which deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Iran's Quds forces chief Qassem Soleimani were killed. As Iran mourned the death of Soleimani calling him a 'martyr', US President Donald Trump said that he was a "terrorist" who was "caught him in the act and terminated."

While the escalation of tensions sent tremors of a possible World War 3 across the world, Trump assured that Soleimani's killing will not lead to war. However, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that 'Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime' of its General's killing and even raised a red flag on the mosque in the Iranian city of Qom, hinting at a declaration of war.

India's statement

Meanwhile, amid escalation, India in a statement called for calm and restraint over the prevailing situation. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledging the death of the senior Iranian official, asserted that peace, stability, and security of the region are of utmost significance to New Delhi. It added that it is vital that the situation does not escalate further.

Iran retaliates

The United States on Sunday in an airstrike killed Commander of Quds Force of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Qasem Soleimani. He was the second most important person in Iran, after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The killing of General Soleimani and Iraq's pro-Hezbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis marks a watershed in the Iran-US relations.

As Iran vowed for revenge, it hit Iraq's Ain al-Asad housing US troops by over a dozen rockets on Wednesday. In response to the attack, US President tweeted saying "all is well." On the other hand, Iraqi security officials told an international news channel that there were no casualties among Iraqi security forces following the attack in Anbar province and Erbil. Oil prices soared sharply by 5% after the Pentagon confirmed Iran's attack on the Iraqi airbases.

