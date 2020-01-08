Iranian Leader Saeed Jalili Mocked Trump With A Tweet Of Iran's Flag After Missile Attack

Saeed Jalili, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has seemed to mock United States President Donald Trump on Twitter. The leader posted the flag of Iran on his Twitter account soon after Iran struck at two Iraqi military bases that house American soldiers on Wednesday morning.

READ: Iran Fires Multiple Rockets On US Airbase In Iraq, Calls It Tehran’s Revenge For Soleimani

Flag wars

His tweet was similar to US President Donald Trump's tweet after the US killed General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East, who tweeted a picture of the American flag soon after the news of the General's death was known.

Trump, who had described America as crippled, must be aware that he can do nothing to Iran with a crippled body. pic.twitter.com/W1xHm6qJ8l — Saeed Jalili (@DrSaeedJalili) January 8, 2020

In another tweet, Jalili posted a picture of President Trump's book titled 'Crippled America' and added a caption that read "Trump, who had described America as crippled, must be aware that he can do nothing to Iran with a crippled body."

READ: Russia Breaks Silence On Iran's Missile Attack On US In Iraq With 'nuclear War' Warning

Iran's retaliatory move is another dangerous escalation that could draw the region deeper into turmoil, despite insistence by Washington and Tehran that neither side wants war. US and Iraqi officials said there were no casualties among their forces.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made clear that Iran's ballistic missile strikes were in revenge for the US killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike in Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying and drew crowds of Iranians, said to number in the millions, to the streets to mourn him.

“Last night they received a slap,” Khamenei said in a speech after the missile strikes. “These military actions are not sufficient (for revenge). What is important is that the corrupt presence of America in this region comes to an end."

READ: Iran's Def Min. Assures 'proportional Response' To US After Missile Attack Retaliation

Despite the heightened rhetoric, there were some indications that there would not be more immediate retaliation on either side.

'All is well!' President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the missile attacks, adding, 'So far, so good' regarding casualties.

READ: Airlines Skirt Iran & Iraq Airspace After Missile Strike On US Forces; Advisories Issued