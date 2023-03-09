Al Nassr will be facing Al Ittihad in a top-of-the-table away clash in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. Al-Nassr secured a thrilling comeback victory over Al Batin in the last game as they netted three goals in extra time to consolidate their position at the top. Al-Ittihad too have been in sparkling form under former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo this season and the stage is set for a mouth-watering affair on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo who fired a blank in the last game is expected to be involved more heavily this time at King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday. AL Nassr will be determined to maintain their two points gap as their title credentials could be cemented with a win against Al Ittihad.

The onus will be on Ronaldo to put his feet through paces as his side will rely heavily on the Portuguese superstar in this clash which could be earmarked as a title decider.

Where is the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match being held?

The match between Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr will be played at King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday.

When will the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match begin?

The match between Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, a Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network across India. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al Ittihad and Al Nassr match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and Shahid app in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al Ittihad and Al Nassr match in the US and UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) can also enjoy the live streaming of the Al Ittihad and Al Nassr match on the subscription-based Shahid app. The match will start at 5:30 PM BST and at 12:30 PM EST.