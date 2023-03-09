Thomas Mueller Makes Ronaldo Jibe After PSG's Exit; 'Against Messi, Things Always Go Well'

Messi and Kylian Mbappe failed to inspire once again as Paris Saint Germain got crashed out from the Champions League round of 16 at Allianz Arena. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry were the scorers as Bayern registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over the French giants.

Neymar has been ruled out for the remaining part of the season as he underwent ankle surgery. This is the second season in running when PSG have faltered on big occasions and this one will hurt them more as it could be Messi's last year in Paris.

Munich players were aware of Messi's capability and the 35-year-old wasn't allowed much room to operate with freedom. Mbappe too had an off game as Bayern ran out a deserving winner.

Thomas Muller compares Ronaldo with Lionel Messi after PSG defeat

Muller has had a pretty extraordinary level against Messi and the German international insisted he has immense respect for Messi's World Cup performance but Ronaldo always was a troublemaker at the club level.

"Against Messi, things always go well at all levels in terms of results. At club level, Cristiano Ronaldo was our problem when he was at Real Madrid. But I have the greatest respect for Messi's World Cup performance"

"Messi's individual performance at the World Cup was amazing. He carried the whole squad. It's not so easy to play at a team like PSG. It's difficult to get a really good team balance"

Messi's future has been up in the air as he hasn't committed his future yet and could set for a departure from the Parc des Princes.