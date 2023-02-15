Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Chelsea Legend Joe Cole Puts An End To The GOAT Debate

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole feels Lionel Messi has ended the Goat debate by claiming the FIFA World Cup for Argentina in 2022. Football supporters are often seen engaging in discussions and banter as both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed a lion's share of rivalry in the football circuit. Messi left Spanish side FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021 to join Paris Saint Germain while Ronaldo's contract was mutually terminated by Manchester United as he went on to sign for Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr this year.

Lionel Messi had won all possible trophies for both his club and country and only the FIFA World Cup trophy had eluded him for a long time. Following Argentina's group stage defeat against Saudi Arabia, it was supposed to be another torrid affair for the Latin American giants but the 35-year-old led the side from the front as they tamed down France in the World Cup final in an epic penalty shootout.

This was likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance on this big stage and he failed to make it count as Portugal lost to minnows Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinal. Joe Cole insisted on BT Sport that World Cup heroics made Lionel Messi an automatic choice as the Goat and only Brazilian legend Pele can be compared with him.

"There's always a debate. What he has put to bed is the debate about this generation because he's won it all.

'Earlier on in the tournament he was struggling and there were question marks. But he carried them. I've never seen a player like him - I think he's the greatest player of all time, only Pele has a case against him. I think he stands next to him - not Ronaldo or Maradona, above them."

Messi's future has been up in the air as there have been severe rumours regarding his potential return to his old thumping ground, FC Barcelona. The forward is in the last year of his PSG contract and it remains to be seen what his future holds in near future.