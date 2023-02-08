'Was Little Strange': Al Nassr Player Reveals Team's Reaction To Ronaldo Becoming Captain

Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a sensational move to Saudi Arabia in January was given a ceremonious reception and subsequently the Captain's armband in his debut match against Al-Ittihad. Ronaldo has had a shaky start to his Asia stint, where he is yet to win a match, however, with the statement made by Jaloliddin Masharipov, his Al Nassr teammate, it seems the 38-year-old has been accepted in the team. Recently Masharipov dwelled on relinquishing the No.7 jersey for Ronaldo and also gave his thoughts on the 38-year-old becoming the captain of Al Nassr.

“It’d be a little strange if the rest of the players are captaining Ronaldo,” the Uzbekistan midfielder told Sports.ru, as per Daily Express. We expected it. Our former captain willingly handed over the armband [to Cristiano Ronaldo] without any problems. I think this is the best solution. It cannot be otherwise.”

“When Cristiano] Ronaldo arrived, many people spread rumors about my departure from the team, all kinds of false news came out. Before Cristiano’s arrival, many people asked me, ‘Will you give him the No. 7?’ How can you not give it?! He is Cristiano Ronaldo!” Such players should always be respected! After giving my number, many people assumed that I would leave the team. I gave my number without any problem. There was no talk of leaving. Both the club and the coach wanted to see me in the team.”

“I have a contract with the team. I only changed my number because Ronaldo came. This guy is one of the two best players in the world. There’s no need to talk much,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Al Nassr

So far Al Nassr has played 4 matches since the arrival of Ronaldo. Out of the 4 matches, it has lost two, drawn one and in one match Cristiano did not feature. Ronaldo has scored 3 goals for his team till now and might look to augment more as he has signed 2 and half years contract with Al Nassr. While he is seemingly in the process of adapting himself to the Saudi Pro League, according to Al Nassr's manager Rudi Garcia, Ronaldo will soon make a reentry into the Europe's elite.