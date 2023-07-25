Al-Nassr Vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch Football Friendly Live In India, UK & US

Paris Saint-Germain is all set to encounter Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in a club-friendly match in Japan on Tuesday. The reigning Ligue 1 champions head into the match after earning a 2-0 win over Le Havre in their pre-season campaign opener. On the other hand, the Saudi Pro League side heads into the encounter after losing to La Liga side Benfica by 1-4 in their last friendly game.

3 Things You Need To Know

Kylian Mbappe is not a part of Pages pre-season tour squad

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr's pre-season camp last week

Neymar Jr. is set to face Ronaldo and co. in Japan

What should we expect from the PSG vs Al Nassr club-friendly game?

The club-friendly match between PSG and Al Nassr will not feature the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe. He is currently the hottest topic of discussion in the football world due to the reports linking him with a move away from the club. However, he returned to training with the club last week.

Where will the PSG vs Al Nassr, club friendly match be played?

The PSG vs Al Nassr club-friendly game will be played at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan.

When will the PSG vs Al Nassr, club friendly match begin?

The PSG vs Al Nassr club-friendly game is scheduled to begin at 3:50 pm IST on Tuesday, July 25.

How to watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Al Nassr club-friendly game in India?

Football fans in India can tune in to the live streaming of the PSG vs Al Nassr club-friendly game on the official app and website of PSG.

How to watch the live telecast of the PSG vs Al Nassr club-friendly game in India?

Unfortunately for football fans in India, the live telecast of the PSG vs Al Nassr club-friendly game will not be available.

How to watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Al Nassr club-friendly game online in USA & UK?

The match will be streamed live via a subscription with PSG TV Premium. Match highlights and training videos will also be made available on the platform.

PSG vs Al Nassr: What could the probable starting XIs look like?

PSG Probable XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Milan Skriniar, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in, Marco Asensio, Neymar

Al Nassr Probable XI: Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Ghislain Konan, Al-Oujami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, K Al Ghannam, Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb