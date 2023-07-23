Manchester United's Alex Telles Reunites With Cristiano Ronaldo, Joins Al-Nassr

Alex Telles has ended his Manchester United stint to join Al-Nassr on a permanent deal. The left back spent the last season at Sevilla and went on to lift the Europa League with the Spanish club. The 30 year old has signed a two year contract with the club which will be valid until 2025. He has already arrived in Japan where Al-Nassr are currently conducting a pre-season tour.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United reportedly paid a £13.6 million fee to Porto for Telles' transfer

Telles has 12 appearances for Brazil

Telles featured in 27 La Liga matches last season

Alex Telles joins Al-Nassr on a two year deal

Telles will now be reunited with his former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo who had a mutual termination of his United contract at the start of this year. Telles appeared in 50 matches for the Red Devils but was deemed surplus to requirements following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia last summer.

We have officially signed the Brazilian Star Alex Telles ✍️



We wish him good luck with our stars 🙏#TellesIsYellow 💛 pic.twitter.com/tpGylmgMB8 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 23, 2023

Alex Telles is the second Man United player to join Al-Nassr after Cristiano Ronaldo

Telles arrived in England in 2020 but struggled to nail down a permanent place in the team. The Brazil international is the latest player to leave one of Europe’s top leagues for Saudi Arabia during this off-season, following the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino.

The fee for his transfer hasn't been disclosed by any of the clubs. United thanked the player for his service towards the club.

"Alex Telles has completed a permanent move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr.

"The 30-year-old full-back has joined the Saudi Premier League outfit following 50 first-team appearances for the Reds.

"Telles signed for United from FC Porto in October 2020 and the Brazil international competed with Luke Shaw for the left-back position over the next two seasons, memorably scoring a brilliant goal - his only strike for us - in the 2-1 Champions League victory over Villarreal in September 2021."

A few more players are expected to leave the club as Erik ten Hag has been trying to trim the squad in an order to bridge the gap with Manchester City.